Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.0.1.1 patch notes allow more text spam before restriction
It would appear that text-happy Guardians are going to be less limited in their communications following the latest Destiny 2: The Witch Queen hotfix.
Another few weeks have passed and Destiny 2 still has some kinks to work out to make the game a more pleasing experience for all comers. Hotfix 4.0.1.1 just dropped and with it comes a fix on spam text chat. Fortunately for those who like making liberal of use of their communication privileges, Bungie has dropped a change that will reduces the restrictions on spam before notifications kick in. Check out these and further tweaks, bug fixes and more in the Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.0.1.1 patch notes.
Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.0.1.1 patch notes
Bungie launched Destiny 2’s 4.0.1.1 Hotfix and its accompanying patch notes on April 26, 2022. One of the biggest headliners in this one is a change on text chat spam. Now, if you’re trying to cram text messages through, you can get away with a few more than previously allowed before a "You're sending messages too quickly!" message kicks in and starts limiting you. You can see the entirety of the 4.0.1.1 patch notes alongside the spam text change below:
Activities
- Fixed an issue where killing a Hive Ghost was granting more than one revive token in activities.
- Fixed an issue where Grandmaster The Lightblade and Birthplace of the Vile were not contributing to the Total Conquest Triumph.
PvP
- Fixed an issue allowing players to exit the play area on Eternity.
Gambit
- Fixed an issue where killing the Envoys would not drop the Primeval’s shield.
- Fixed an issue where the Primeval would not appear after banking 100 Motes.
Gameplay and Investment
Armor
- Synthoceps
- Fixed an issue where the Biotic Enhancements perk prevented shattering an encased player with an uncharged melee.
- Renewal Grasps
- While equipped, Renewal Grasps now increases the base cooldown of the Duskfield Grenade from 62s to 152s.
- The outgoing damage penalty applied to players affected by a Renewal Grasps’ Duskfield Grenade has been reduced from 50% to 20%.
- Damage unchanged vs. PvE targets.
Weapons
- Fixed an issue where The Summoner Auto Rifle on Saint-14’s rank reputation rewards is missing a Masterwork.
Abilities
- The Offensive Bulwark Void Aspect now grants 60% less bonus grenade energy regeneration in PvP game modes.
- Titan Barricade’s base cooldown when the Bastion Void Aspect is equipped is now 82s, up from 53s.
- This matches the recharge rate of Warlock Rift.
- Skip Grenade impact damage reduced from 8 to 4. Skip Grenade tracking strength now begins to decrease after 1s, down to 50% strength after 3s .
- Axion Bolt base cooldown increased from 91s to 152s.
- Whisper of Chains now provides 15% bonus damage resistance against players when near a Stasis crystal, down from 25%.
- Unchanged vs. PvE targets.
General
- Stability and crash fixes.
- Fixed a memory leak contributing to crashes and instability.
- Reduced the text chat spam throttle to allow for more messages to be sent by a player before receiving the "You're sending messages too quickly!" message.
That covers the entirety of the Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.0.1.1 patch notes.
