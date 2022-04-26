Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.0.1.1 patch notes allow more text spam before restriction It would appear that text-happy Guardians are going to be less limited in their communications following the latest Destiny 2: The Witch Queen hotfix.

Another few weeks have passed and Destiny 2 still has some kinks to work out to make the game a more pleasing experience for all comers. Hotfix 4.0.1.1 just dropped and with it comes a fix on spam text chat. Fortunately for those who like making liberal of use of their communication privileges, Bungie has dropped a change that will reduces the restrictions on spam before notifications kick in. Check out these and further tweaks, bug fixes and more in the Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.0.1.1 patch notes.

Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.0.1.1 patch notes

Bungie launched Destiny 2’s 4.0.1.1 Hotfix and its accompanying patch notes on April 26, 2022. One of the biggest headliners in this one is a change on text chat spam. Now, if you’re trying to cram text messages through, you can get away with a few more than previously allowed before a "You're sending messages too quickly!" message kicks in and starts limiting you. You can see the entirety of the 4.0.1.1 patch notes alongside the spam text change below:

Activities

Fixed an issue where killing a Hive Ghost was granting more than one revive token in activities.

Fixed an issue where Grandmaster The Lightblade and Birthplace of the Vile were not contributing to the Total Conquest Triumph.

PvP

Fixed an issue allowing players to exit the play area on Eternity.

Gambit

Fixed an issue where killing the Envoys would not drop the Primeval’s shield.

Fixed an issue where the Primeval would not appear after banking 100 Motes.

Gameplay and Investment

Armor

Synthoceps Fixed an issue where the Biotic Enhancements perk prevented shattering an encased player with an uncharged melee.

Renewal Grasps While equipped, Renewal Grasps now increases the base cooldown of the Duskfield Grenade from 62s to 152s. The outgoing damage penalty applied to players affected by a Renewal Grasps’ Duskfield Grenade has been reduced from 50% to 20%. Damage unchanged vs. PvE targets.



Weapons

Fixed an issue where The Summoner Auto Rifle on Saint-14’s rank reputation rewards is missing a Masterwork.

Abilities

The Offensive Bulwark Void Aspect now grants 60% less bonus grenade energy regeneration in PvP game modes.

Titan Barricade’s base cooldown when the Bastion Void Aspect is equipped is now 82s, up from 53s.

This matches the recharge rate of Warlock Rift.

Skip Grenade impact damage reduced from 8 to 4. Skip Grenade tracking strength now begins to decrease after 1s, down to 50% strength after 3s .

Axion Bolt base cooldown increased from 91s to 152s.

Whisper of Chains now provides 15% bonus damage resistance against players when near a Stasis crystal, down from 25%.

Unchanged vs. PvE targets.

General

Stability and crash fixes.

Fixed a memory leak contributing to crashes and instability.

Reduced the text chat spam throttle to allow for more messages to be sent by a player before receiving the "You're sending messages too quickly!" message.

That covers the entirety of the Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.0.1.1 patch notes.