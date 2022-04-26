New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Overwatch 2 PvP Beta gameplay

Shacknews has early access to the Overwatch 2 PvP Beta, come check out a first look at gameplay!
Donovan Erskine
Overwatch 2 is the long-anticipated follow-up to the 2016 smash hit. As development trucks along, the developers are ready to finally give players the opportunity to go hands-on with the game. We here at Shacknews were invited to be among the very first to participate in the Overwatch 2 Beta and will be streaming it on our Twitch channel soon.

ShackStream: Overwatch 2 PvP Beta gameplay

Our Overwatch 2 PvP Beta gameplay livestream will take place today, April 26, at 11:30 a.m. PT/2:30 p.m. ET. The stream will take place over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, which you can view using the video embedded above.

During the stream, we’ll be jumping into standard 5v5 Overwatch 2 PvP. We’ll be able to check out the new maps, as well as all of the changes to existing Overwatch characters. We’ll also get a look at Sojourn, Overwatch’s newest Hero.

If you’re interested in signing up for the Overwatch 2 PvP Beta, we can help you with the process. We’re excited to jump in and see what the game has in store, but it’s important to remember that it is an early beta. There will only be a limited amount of content, and it's possible that anything we see may change by the time the game launches.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

