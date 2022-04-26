Listen to the Microsoft (MSFT) Q3 2022 earnings call here Here's how you can listen to the Microsoft (MSFT) Q3 2022 earnings call.

Microsoft is one of the biggest companies in the world, with its name all over the technology and entertainment industries. With the latest fiscal quarter coming to a close, it’s about time for Microsoft to share its latest earnings reports, detailing its financial performance over the last few months. This also means that company executives will be holding an earnings call to further discuss these results as well as field questions from shareholders. Let’s get into how you can listen to the Microsoft (MSFT) Q3 earnings call.

The Microsoft (MSFT) Q3 2022 earnings call will take place today, April 26, at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming the conference call in its entirety over on our YouTube channel. Once the call has concluded, the full thing will be available to watch as a VOD on our channel in case you miss it.

During the Q3 2022 earnings call, Microsoft executives will speak to the earnings report that will be released prior to the call. Though it’s not guaranteed, it’s possible that we could get some news surrounding the company’s future business plans. With Xbox being a major cornerstone of Microsoft’s business, it’s likely we’ll get new sales figures for the Xbox Series X/S consoles, as well as a mention of Xbox Game Pass subscription numbers.

That's how you can listen to the Microsoft (MSFT) Q3 2022 earnings call. If you're not able to tune in live, don't worry.