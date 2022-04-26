New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Ubisoft shuts down online service on over 90 games dating back to PS2

Classics like Rainbow Six Vegas, Rayman Legends, and several Splinter Cell games from Xbox 360, PS3, and PC ended up on the chopping block.
TJ Denzer
11

It would appear Ubisoft is cleaning house on its multiplayer and online servers on various games. The company recently announced it would be shutting down multiplayer and online services on over 90 titles. They range from the PS2 era all the way up to more modern titles, but include some beloved games, such as titles from the Splinter Cell, Rayman, Rainbow Six, Assassin’s Creed franchises, and more.

Ubisoft announced it would be closing down services on these games in a recent blog post on the Ubisoft Help web pages. The page goes on to describe what the shutdown of these games mean, whether they are multiplayer or not.

The list of games of which online services have been shut down by Ubisoft includes several Rainbow Six, Splinter Cell, and Assassin's Creed games to name a few.
The full rundown of games and platforms with online services being shut down by Ubisoft is as follows:

  • America's Army (Xbox 360)
  • Anno 1404 (PC)
  • Anno Online (PC)
  • Assassin's Creed 2 (PC | MAC | iOS | OnLive)
  • Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood (OnLive)
  • Assassin's Creed: Recollection (MAC | iOS)
  • Assassin's Creed: Revelations (OnLive)
  • Avatar (PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360)
  • Beyond Good and Evil (PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360)
  • Blazing Angels 2 (PC | Xbox 360)
  • Call of Juarez 2: Bound in Blood (PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360)
  • Call of Juarez 3: The Cartel (PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360)
  • Driver: San Francisco (OnLive)
  • ESPN Sport Connections (Wii U)
  • Far Cry (PC)
  • Far Cry 2 (PC)
  • Far Cry Blood Dragon (PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360)
  • Flashback Origins (PC)
  • Ghost Recon (PC)
  • Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 (PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360)
  • H.A.W.X. (PC)
  • H.A.W.X. 2 (PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive)
  • Haze (PlayStation 3)
  • Heroes of Might and Magic 5 (PC)
  • I Am Alive (PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360)
  • Just Dance 3 (Xbox 360)
  • Just Dance 3 Greatest Hits (Xbox 360)
  • Just Dance 3 Kids (Xbox 360 | Wii | Wii U)
  • Just Dance 4 (PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii U)
  • Just Dance 2014 (PlayStation 3 | PlayStation 4| Xbox 360 | Xbox One | Wii | Wii U)
  • Just Dance 2015 (PlayStation 3 | PlayStation 4 | Xbox 360 | Xbox One | Wii | Wii U)
  • Just Dance 2016 (PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii)
  • Just Dance 2017 (PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii)
  • Just Dance 2018 (PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii)
  • Just Dance Disney Party (Xbox 360 | Wii)
  • Just Dance Disney Party 2 (Xbox 360)
  • Marvel Avengers: Battle for Earth (Xbox 360 | Wii U)
  • Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes (PC)
  • Might & Magic Duel of Champions (PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360)
  • Might & Magic Showdown (PC)
  • Might & Magic Showdown Paint Workshop (PC)
  • Might & Magic X: Legacy (PC)
  • MotionSports (Xbox 360)
  • MotionSport Adrenaline (PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360)
  • My Fitness Coach Club (PlayStation 3)
  • PowerUp Heroes (Xbox 360)
  • Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands (PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive)
  • PureFootball (PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360)
  • Rabbids Alive and Kicking (Xbox 360)
  • Rabbids Go Home (Wii)
  • Rabbids Land  (Wii U)
  • Rabbids Travel in Time (Wii)
  • Rainbow Six - Raven Shield (PC)
  • Rainbow Six Lockdown (PC | Nintendo GameCube | PlayStation 2 | Xbox)
  • Rainbow Six Vegas (PC | PlayStation 3 | PlayStation Portable | Xbox 360)
  • Rainbow Six Vegas 2 (PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Xbox One)
  • Rayman 3 (PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360)
  • Rayman 3 HD (PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360)
  • Rayman Legends (PC)
  • Rayman Origins (PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360)
  • R.U.S.E. (MAC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360)
  • R.U.S.E. Beta (PC)
  • Scrabble 2007 (PC)
  • Scrabble 2009 (PC)
  • Settlers 3 (PC)
  • Settlers 4 (PC)
  • Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire (PC)
  • Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom (PC | MAC)
  • Settlers: Heritage of Kings (PC)
  • Shape Fitness Evolved (Xbox 360)
  • Shape Up (Xbox One)
  • Shaun White Skateboarding   PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive
  • Shaun White Snowboarding (PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive)
  • Silent Hunter 3 (PC)
  • Silent Hunter 4: U-boat Missions (PC)
  • Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific (PC)
  • Silent Hunter 5 (OnLive)
  • Smurfs 2 (PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360)
  • Spartacus Legends (PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360)
  • Splinter Cell: Blacklist (Wii U)
  • Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory (PC)
  • Splinter Cell: Conviction (PC | MAC | OnLive)
  • Splinter Cell: Double Agent (PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360)
  • The Adventures of Tintin (PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360)
  • Tom Clancy's EndWar (PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360)
  • Toy Soldiers War Chest (PC | PlayStation 4 | Xbox One)
  • Watch Dogs Companion (Android | iOS)
  • World in Conflict (PC)
  • Your Shape Fitness Evolved (Xbox 360)
  • Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2012 (Xbox 360)
  • Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2013 (Wii U)

It’s a shame to see the online services and multiplayer of so many games sunset, but it’s also a little surprising to see that some of the titles on this list weren’t already. As rumors circle about Ubisoft possibly facing a buyout, there’s speculation that the company is tidying up its records and financial housekeeping. This may very well be part of that effort. Either way, it would seem anyone still lingering on these games won’t be able to go back to them (at least regarding online service) for the foreseeable future.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    April 26, 2022 5:40 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Ubisoft shuts down online service on over 90 games dating back to PS2

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 25, 2022 1:38 PM

      Ubisoft shuttering online services for about 90 games

      https://www.ubisoft.com/en-us/help/article/multiplayer-and-online-services-availability-in-ubisoft-games/000064576

      • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 25, 2022 3:52 PM

        Oh no the OnLive version of Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood!

      • baconisgod legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 25, 2022 3:55 PM

        Those are some old ass games.

        • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          April 25, 2022 5:56 PM

          As well as old ass creed games :)

        • u sir name legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          April 25, 2022 5:59 PM

          Regardless of how old they are, the multiplayer will never be experienced again after they pull the plug. From a historical perspective that's unfortunate.

          • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            April 25, 2022 6:00 PM

            Just find an animus and you can play it through your genetic memories.

      • nutop legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 25, 2022 5:58 PM

        the day dance died

      • roushimsx legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 25, 2022 7:49 PM

        I don't really care about the OnLive stuff, but it's a bummer to see the PS3 and 360 titles going away :(

        Also, how fucking wild is it that they've kept the Rainbow Six Lockdown servers up for all this time? That's a good decade longer than anyone else

      • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 25, 2022 10:53 PM

        Looks like any games that unlockable content tied to internent connectivlity will now have all that stuff re-locked, at least if you don't keep your save.

        I don't care about any of those games, but this new normal sucks

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          April 25, 2022 10:58 PM

          Lame. The default should be unlocked everything.

        • roushimsx legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          April 25, 2022 11:22 PM

          I really don't see any patches for PS2/PS3/Xbox/360 stuff coming out from any publisher at this point :(

        • Lionhart32935 legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          April 26, 2022 5:21 AM

          For the PC versions, once everyone got converted over to the new Ubisoft service they opened up all the rewards and just made them part of the games.

          Was nice hopping back into an older Anno game and they just vomited all the rewards at me in one go, was a constant reward pop up notification (like when you binge shop in Mass effect games).

          Yeah for the console users that's going to be rough but I imagine those who are still playing xbox 360 and wii games are a very small audience and usually keep a save around.

      • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 26, 2022 3:23 AM

        I thought they already shut down services for splinter cell chaos theory? Thankfully it still has LAN support for co-op.

      • mojoald mercury ultra mega
        reply
        April 26, 2022 4:58 AM

        I would commit terrible crimes for a modern Rainbow Six Vegas.

      • jimvolk legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 26, 2022 4:58 AM

        Pepperidge Farms remembers those games.

      • someWayne legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 26, 2022 5:31 AM

        It'd be nice if they provided a way to run private servers, so that function would not be lost.

        • MrLobo legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          April 26, 2022 6:22 AM

          lol I couldn't even run a local server when I worked with that tech internally.

          Ubi's online tech was utter shit and 10 years outdated even then.

        • peat legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 26, 2022 6:28 AM

          Some of the games are supported by gameranger https://www.gameranger.com/games/

      • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 26, 2022 5:53 AM

        losing Just Dance 2015 for the WiiU is going to be unpopular in my house hold. My daughter's most played WiiU game.

      • plateofshrimp
        reply
        April 26, 2022 6:54 AM

        I tried Blood Dragon when the servers happened to be down, that shit sucks. Every time I went to the menu there was a 45 second wait for it to try and connect and timeout.

    • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      April 26, 2022 5:52 AM

      My daughter is going to be upset. She still uses Just Dance 2015 for the WiiU almost weekly and subscribes to the online part to access Just Dance Unlimited to get new songs. I tried to get her to switch over to a more current Xbox One version but says it isn't the same.

    • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      April 26, 2022 8:13 AM

      I'm pretty sure several of these were shut down years ago- there's a bunch of OnLive games in this list. This is just the full list of shut down games, not recently shut down games.

