Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of April 25, 2022

Here's what you can expect from the Shacknews Twitch channel this week.
Donovan Erskine
Happy Monday, Shackers! You know the deal, we love streaming over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, so we're going to start the week by letting you in on all of our streaming plans for the week. 

Shacknews livestream schedule – Week of April 25, 2022

You can find all our streams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. Introduce yourself to our host and enjoy the community!

Shacknews Livestream Schedule
Stream Name When to Watch
Indie-licious with TJ Denzer Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET
The Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
Pop! Goes the Culture with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET
Big Team Building - Staff Halo livestream Thursday at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET
The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET
Retail Therapy Episode 5 Saturday at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

If you like the content that we produce over on our Twitch channel, and you're looking for another way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing. Amazon Prime subscribers can redeem a free subscription every month to use anywhere on Twitch via Prime Gaming.

For more Shacknews goodness, check out our content libraries over on the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

