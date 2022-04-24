New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - April 24, 2022

Into the Spider-verse, the KOF 15 announcer is a jerk, and the weekend in electronic sports. It's the Sunday edition of Weekend Discussion.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Greetings, Shacknews! With Sam Chandler away for a spell, I take over as your party host to close out this weekend. It's the Sunday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Today in Electronic Sports

We're closing out another exciting weekend in esports! Let's check out what's happening around the horn, starting with Valorant! Here are the finals of the VCT Masters Reykjavik 2022.

We move to this week's LCS action:

We're playing Splitgate over at PAX East.

Catch up with the Call of Duty League!

We check in with the WoW Mythic Dungeon Invitational.

And let's wrap things up with Pound 2022!

Be sure to tune into Wide World of Electronic Sports this and every Monday at 6:40 p.m. ET (3:40 p.m. PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel. It's your one stop shop for esports and the occasional Sauce Talk.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The real Multiverse of Madness

This is what happens when Doctor Strange doesn't consider the consequences of his actions.

Honest used car ads

(NSFW warning for language.)

Man, how bad does Eddie Brock need the money?

DEEBO!

I mean, it's an "A" for effort, at least.

Real life doesn't need a narrator

Man, that KOF XV announcer is a jerk.

Nothing but the Hotfix

I'll stop spotlighting Zelda runs from GDQ Hotfix when they stop coming up with these wacky categories.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Danhausen gonna die...hausen.

Tonight in video game music

FamilyJules rips and tears until it is done.

That's your Weekend Discussion to send you off into a new week. Remember to subscribe to Shacknews Mercury! For just as little as $1/month, writers like me can continue bringing you the daily news, the latest guides, and fun features like this every single day. Are you ready for the week ahead? Join the conversation and let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

