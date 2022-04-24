Weekend Discussion - April 24, 2022

Greetings, Shacknews! With Sam Chandler away for a spell, I take over as your party host to close out this weekend. It's the Sunday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Today in Electronic Sports

We're closing out another exciting weekend in esports! Let's check out what's happening around the horn, starting with Valorant! Here are the finals of the VCT Masters Reykjavik 2022.

We move to this week's LCS action:

We're playing Splitgate over at PAX East.

Catch up with the Call of Duty League!

We check in with the WoW Mythic Dungeon Invitational.

And let's wrap things up with Pound 2022!

Be sure to tune into Wide World of Electronic Sports this and every Monday at 6:40 p.m. ET (3:40 p.m. PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel. It's your one stop shop for esports and the occasional Sauce Talk.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The real Multiverse of Madness

Bully Maguire in Mario Kart Wii pic.twitter.com/85AOFz9lRK — Chiptuner (@chip2ner) April 23, 2022

This is what happens when Doctor Strange doesn't consider the consequences of his actions.

Honest used car ads

(NSFW warning for language.)

Man, how bad does Eddie Brock need the money?

DEEBO!

Yea, Deebo Samuel is OUT of San Francisco 😂



The bottle girls brought the sign out saying “Deebo is staying #49ers”



Only problem is, Deebo was there. Wait for his reaction🙅🏾‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/v6laTbx3Iz — Quinton Mayo (@RealQuintonMayo) April 24, 2022

I mean, it's an "A" for effort, at least.

Real life doesn't need a narrator

Man, that KOF XV announcer is a jerk.

Nothing but the Hotfix

I'll stop spotlighting Zelda runs from GDQ Hotfix when they stop coming up with these wacky categories.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Danhausen gonna die...hausen.

Tonight in video game music

FamilyJules rips and tears until it is done.

Tonight in video game music

FamilyJules rips and tears until it is done.