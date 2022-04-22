New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Each TMNT: Shredder's Revenge character offers unique shell-kicking options

Tribute Games gave us an early look at the upcoming TMNT arcade throwback at PAX East 2022.
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have a rich history of classic arcade brawlers, and it's set to continue that legacy later this year with Shredder’s Revenge. I had the chance to play through a couple levels of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge at PAX East 2022 to get a feel for the game and its systems.

Like other TMNT brawlers, Shredder’s Revenge sees players roaming the streets and sewers of New York, taking on the Foot Clan as well as any other evil-doers. When players jump in, they can pick from a range of characters that includes the four turtles, as well as allies such as April O’Neil and Master Splinter.

tmnt shredder's revenge preview

Something the developers expressed to me was the variety in each of the game’s characters, and that was clear in my time playing. Michelangelo is able to bounce off of other characters, allowing him to cover large distances without even touching the ground. April’s abilities allow her to chain combos in the air unlike any of the other fighters. I was told that this is just a taste of what players can expect from the rest of the game’s playable roster.

Another big emphasis in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is co-op. The game was designed to be played with friends, and features seamless drop in/drop out multiplayer. Players will be able to open their game for friends or strangers to join as they please. The multiplayer focus is also evident in combat. When a player’s health is depleted, the other players will have 10 seconds to revive them before they’re out for good. However, taking damage while trying to revive an ally will interrupt the process. It made for some tense moments during my preview session.

During the two levels I got to play, I faced off against some classic TMNT enemies including Rocksteady and Bebop. At the end of each level, players are given stats as well as special superlatives such as “Most time spent in the air” or “Most environmental attacks used.”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is shaping up to be a revitalizing return to the franchise’s arcade roots. As PAX East 2022 continues to unfold throughout the weekend, stick with Shacknews for the latest coverage.

These impressions are based on a demo played at PAX East 2022. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge releases later this year for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbon Series X.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

