Nintendo responds to NLRB labor complaint Nintendo claims a staffer that recently filed a complaint for an alleged violation of right to unionize was fired for revealing confidential info.

Recently, Nintendo came under fire with a complaint to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), alleging that a hiring firm for Nintendo violated an unnamed employee’s right to unionize. Nintendo has since responded to the complaint with its own claims. According to the company, the employee in question was terminated for disclosing confidential information and there was no knowledge of unionization during the process.

Nintendo issued its response to the NLRB complaint on April 21, 2022, as reported by Polygon. While the complaint alleged that Nintendo of America and hiring firm Aston Carter violated the staffer’s right to unionize by terminating their employment, Nintendo claims the firing was over confidential info and that the company was unaware of unionization efforts. Nintendo further claimed it has every intention of cooperating with the NLRB during its investigation into the matter.

The full statement from Nintendo, as provided to Polygon can be found below:

We are aware of the claim, which was filed with the National Labor Relations Board by a contractor who was previously terminated for the disclosure of confidential information and for no other reason. Nintendo is not aware of any attempts to unionize or related activity and intends to cooperate with the investigation conducted by the NLRB.”



Nintendo is fully committed to providing a welcoming and supportive work environment for all our employees and contractors. We take matters of employment very seriously.

The complaint originally filed was reported by Axios earlier this week. It would seem that Nintendo has no intention of submitting to claims of any wrongdoing and the ongoing situation may continue to escalate based on the varying claims between the unnamed employee and Nintendo. It would seem it may come down to the NLRB to decide who was really in the right or wrong on the matter. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates.