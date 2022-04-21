New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

ShackStream: Big Team Building in Halo Infinite - Episode 14

Come and join us as we play some Halo Infinite on this fine evening.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
2

Would you look at the time, it’s Halo Infinite o’ clock. That’s right, the Shack Staff are gathering together for a team-building exercise in 343 Industries latest entry in the franchise. We’ll be taking to the tubes of Twitchh at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

As mentioned above, the stream is set to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET. You can anticipate the stream going for at least two hours, so grab a tasty beverage and settle in for the Thursday goodness. For those that are maybe new around these parts, every Thursday evening (or Friday morning for those that also hail from the land down under) the Shacknews staff group up online and jump into a game to help increase our teamwork skills. Most of the time it’s some sort of Halo game, with a preference leaning towards Infinite as it’s the new shining thing. However, we have been known to jump into Halo 2.

shackstream halo infinite
Here's hoping we can avoid Behemoth on tonight's stream (Deadlock too).

This week, we’re back at it again with Halo Infinite. We’ll likely start off with some small, 4v4 matches while we wait for more people to trickle in and join the ranks. There’s nothing quite like four of the staff working together to achieve a common goal.

When we do hit a number higher than four, we’ll dive right on in to Big Team Battle. It’s there that our skills as a team are test, and quite often, come out looking pretty good. We’ve had some hilarious moments and some fantastic victories.

If you’re still reading, thank you. And if you’d like to help support us – thank you again! You can show your love by subscribing to the channel by using your free monthly sub you receive when you link your Amazon Prime to Twitch. It’s a few clicks for you but means the world to us.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola