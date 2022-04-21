ShackStream: Big Team Building in Halo Infinite - Episode 14 Come and join us as we play some Halo Infinite on this fine evening.

Would you look at the time, it’s Halo Infinite o’ clock. That’s right, the Shack Staff are gathering together for a team-building exercise in 343 Industries latest entry in the franchise. We’ll be taking to the tubes of Twitchh at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

As mentioned above, the stream is set to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET. You can anticipate the stream going for at least two hours, so grab a tasty beverage and settle in for the Thursday goodness. For those that are maybe new around these parts, every Thursday evening (or Friday morning for those that also hail from the land down under) the Shacknews staff group up online and jump into a game to help increase our teamwork skills. Most of the time it’s some sort of Halo game, with a preference leaning towards Infinite as it’s the new shining thing. However, we have been known to jump into Halo 2.

Here's hoping we can avoid Behemoth on tonight's stream (Deadlock too).

This week, we’re back at it again with Halo Infinite. We’ll likely start off with some small, 4v4 matches while we wait for more people to trickle in and join the ranks. There’s nothing quite like four of the staff working together to achieve a common goal.

When we do hit a number higher than four, we’ll dive right on in to Big Team Battle. It’s there that our skills as a team are test, and quite often, come out looking pretty good. We’ve had some hilarious moments and some fantastic victories.

