TMNT: Shredder's Revenge features original animated series voice actors Recently it was confirmed that voice actors of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in the 1987 animated TV series would be reprising their roles.

Dotemu’s upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is oozing with solid modern style, laced in nostalgia. For every bit of cool new pixel art we get to see in gameplay videos, Dotemu hits us with a good dose of ‘Member Berries. It continues today with the announcement that the original TMNT turtle’s voices from the 1987 animated series are returning to reprise their roles in Shredder’s Revenge.

The news of the returning voice cast for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge was announced via a post from IGN alongside new gameplay on April 20, 2022. According to IGN, the voice actors who played the Ninja Turtles in the 1987 animated TV series are returning to reprise their roles in Shredder’s Revenge. That includes Cam Clarke as Leonardo, Barry Gordon as Donatello, Rob Paulsen as Raphael, and Townsend Coleman as Michelangelo. It is unknown at this time if further voice actors from the original show will return to voice further characters, such as the recently announced playable Splinter and April O’Neil.

Shredder’s Revenge is looking altogether excellent so far. As one of our most anticipated games of 2022, under development by Tribute Games and Dotemu, every bit of news on the game has never failed to delight. From the very get-go, we had Faith No More’s Mike Patton belting out the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theme. Meanwhile, getting a playable April and Splinter has been an added bonus. Voice work in a beat-‘em-up game might not be overtly noticeable, but the fact that the iconic voices of some of the franchise’s best media are coming back to play their roles is just another cool detail on top of so many already.

We still don’t have a release date outside of the 2022 window for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, so stay tuned for further details as they become available.