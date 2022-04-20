New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge features original animated series voice actors

Recently it was confirmed that voice actors of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in the 1987 animated TV series would be reprising their roles.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
6

Dotemu’s upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is oozing with solid modern style, laced in nostalgia. For every bit of cool new pixel art we get to see in gameplay videos, Dotemu hits us with a good dose of ‘Member Berries. It continues today with the announcement that the original TMNT turtle’s voices from the 1987 animated series are returning to reprise their roles in Shredder’s Revenge.

The news of the returning voice cast for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge was announced via a post from IGN alongside new gameplay on April 20, 2022. According to IGN, the voice actors who played the Ninja Turtles in the 1987 animated TV series are returning to reprise their roles in Shredder’s Revenge. That includes Cam Clarke as Leonardo, Barry Gordon as Donatello, Rob Paulsen as Raphael, and Townsend Coleman as Michelangelo. It is unknown at this time if further voice actors from the original show will return to voice further characters, such as the recently announced playable Splinter and April O’Neil.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder's Revenge TMNT 1987 voice cast
It sounds like Cam Clarke, Barry Gordon, Rob Paulsen, and Townsend Coleman of the 1987 TMNT series are returning to voice Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo respectively in Shredder's Revenge.

Shredder’s Revenge is looking altogether excellent so far. As one of our most anticipated games of 2022, under development by Tribute Games and Dotemu, every bit of news on the game has never failed to delight. From the very get-go, we had Faith No More’s Mike Patton belting out the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theme. Meanwhile, getting a playable April and Splinter has been an added bonus. Voice work in a beat-‘em-up game might not be overtly noticeable, but the fact that the iconic voices of some of the franchise’s best media are coming back to play their roles is just another cool detail on top of so many already.

We still don’t have a release date outside of the 2022 window for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, so stay tuned for further details as they become available.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    April 20, 2022 12:25 PM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, TMNT: Shredder's Revenge features original animated series voice actors

    • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      April 20, 2022 1:25 PM

      Do you know if there's any crossover with developers from Streets of Rage 4 with this one? I know the publisher is the same (Dotemu, who also is one of the three developers listed for SoR4 along with Guard Crush & Lizardcube), but Steam lists a wholly different dev for TMNT: Shredder's Revenge (Tribute Games, creators of Wizorb, Flint Hook, Mercenary Kings).

      I've seen more than a few people assume the new TMNT is being made by the same crew because of the Dotemu connection, but I really don't know if anyone there is actually putting work into this one. It's all hazy to me when a small publisher is also a developer like that. Some things do seem kind of similar, like the wall bounce mechanic.

      • JohnnyChugs
        reply
        April 20, 2022 1:44 PM

        As far as I know, Lizardcube and Guard Crush Games are not involved in this particular game so far. It's just Tribute developing, though that doesn't necessarily mean they don't have help from the other studios.

        • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          April 20, 2022 2:55 PM

          Yeah, assumed those teams probably weren't involved or they would be listed. I guess I'm just curious if anyone at Dotemu put any work into this one, or if they just had some input as the publisher while Tribute did all the heavy lifting.

          Dotemu is also a game development studio and they seem fairly collaborative, maybe the credits for this one will give some insight.

          • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            April 20, 2022 3:04 PM

            Oops, maybe I wasn't clear on it before, but this came about because Dotemu is also listed as a lead developer on SoR4.

            I suppose doesn't really matter who did what in the end, but I thought that was a great modern take on the genre and would have even more confidence in this one if some of the same folks had an actual hand in creating both. Tribute Games has a decent track record, though. And I believe some of them worked on the RCR-esque Scott Pilgrim vs the World for Ubisoft way back when.

    • Amusatron mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 20, 2022 1:47 PM

      how can it be the original voice actors if Uncle Phil died like 10 years ago

