How to drop items - Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Here is how you can drop items in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

In true Borderlands fashion, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is all about looting and shooting your way through a world of enemies. As players slay foes and acquire gear, they’ll likely want to offload their items in order to clear space for more valuable loot. If you want to just drop your undesirable items on the ground and leave them behind, we can lend you a hand.

To drop an item in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, open your inventory and hover over the item you want to drop. Hold Q (PC)/Y (Xbox)/Triangle (PlayStation) in order to drop the item from your inventory. You’ll see the item fall to the ground and it will no longer be in your inventory. If you drop the item by accident, you can easily pick it back up.

This is the easiest way to give an item to a friend if you’re playing the game in co-op, as your partner will be able to immediately pick the item up and begin using it themself. If you’re inventory is filled, you won’t be able to pick up additional items. Quickly dropping a few weapons and gear will free up space for you to add more valuable loot to your inventory.

Be aware that you can only drop items when you’re exploring levels. Items can not be dropped from your inventory while in the overworld. Be sure to split with whatever items you don’t want to keep before heading back to the game’s overworld.

That’s how you can drop your items in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. It’s a simple process and won't cost much effort or resources. While it’s a good way to transfer items to friends, it’s probably wiser to just sell your items if you’re looking to offload them, so that you can at least get some gold in return. For all of your Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands needs, stick with Shacknews.