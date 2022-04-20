New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Netflix (NFLX) to offer cheaper, ad-supported plans

The plan supposedly comes in reaction to Netflix having lost around 200,000 subscribers in the last quarter.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Netflix may be trying to alleviate major recent losses with new subscription plans in the near future. There’s word that the company is preparing to offer a new, cheaper Netflix subscription which will feature ads to offset the cost. This may very well be in response to the company supposedly losing around 200,000 subscribers in the most recent quarter alone, for which the company is trying to win users back.

This information comes to us from Netflix’s recent quarterly earnings interview for its Q1 2022, which was posted on April 19, 2022. According to CEO Reed Hastings, the company has plans to roll out new and cheaper Netflix subscriptions in the next quarter that will serve ads to offset the lower cost.

“Those who have followed Netflix know that I have been against the complexity of advertising and a big fan of the simplicity of subscription,” Hastings said. “But as much as I am a fan of that, I am a bigger fan of consumer choice. And allowing consumers who would like to have a lower price, and are advertising-tolerant, get what they want, makes a lot of sense.”

Netflix is likely rolling out these new ad-supported subscription packages in response to a major loss in subscribers over the last quarter. Not only did 200,000 users drop off from the program, but it was one of the first times in 10 years that Netflix reported a decline in user subscriptions. The company has been actively moving in new directions with the roll out of its new Netflix Games department, which is prepping to launch a collaboration with Exploding Kittens, featuring a new animated series and tie-in game.

Netflix Games subscribers NFLX.
Between launching Netflix Games and losing subscribers, Netflix might be reeling for a little more money loss than usual.

That is to say, Netflix has been spending more money than usual on various efforts. Losing subscriptions is likely an alarming situation alongside that, and so we’ll see what happens when Netflix rolls out its ad-supported subscription options and what they’ll entail soon. Stay tuned for more details here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

    April 20, 2022 7:23 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Netflix (NFLX) to offer cheaper, ad-supported plans

    • daggot legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      April 20, 2022 7:39 AM

      Netflix is in a tough spot. They pretty much don't get dibs on streaming movies that leave theaters. It was a boon when they managed to grab Stars for a little while. They had some tv series, and still have some, but even that's drying up with stuff like some of the Star Trek series moving to P+. Basically this is the problem, and they do say as much. Competition in the form of studio owns distribution is pulling a lot of content inside their respective services. The only thing Netflix can do is go deeper into original content. But, that's hella expensive and a gamble vs licensing something that has predicable numbers.

      Recently they've gotten some mix of older movies. But, those same titles also showed up on other services like Hulu at the same time, so that's not much of a win for Netflix. Honestly, what I'm watching now I could watch on P+ if I switched subs. Some bit of anime they managed to get the exclusive license for, so there's there. But, that will binge fast.

      I don't envy their situation.

    • peanut- legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 20, 2022 7:47 AM

      The inevitable next step is different marginal streaming services being bundled into a single discounted subscription and we all end up right back where we started.

