Officially licensed VR pro football is here with NFL PRO ERA

StatusPRO will leverage the power of Meta Quest 2 to deliver the first VR football game to carry the NFL license.

Chris Jarrard
Chris Jarrard
5

Among the many announcements and reveal during this morning’s Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, one of the biggest surprises had to be the introduction of the National Football League into the realm of real-time VR gaming. Thanks to the Meta Quest team and StatusPRO, football fans will finally get their fix of real-life teams and players on the VR gridiron with NFL PRO ERA.

NFL PRO ERA allows Meta Quest 2 owners to step onto the virtual gridiron and live out their superstar fantasies of winning it all in the Super Bowl. In addition to full-fledged games, NFL PRO ERA will also offer throwing drill minigames to allow cyber gunslingers to improve their craft. Players will even be able to invite their friends into a casual game of catch against the backdrop of one of the 32 official NFL stadiums.

While all of the details have yet to be shared, it would appear that NFL PRO ERA will stick to putting players into the shoes of an NFL quarterback as opposed to all available positions on the field. In the teaser trailer above, all footage appears to be from the quaterback’s perspective.

Developer StatusPRO is based out of Miami, Florida, and is minority-owned and operated. Its staff features many former athletes and its list of investors holds some of the biggest names on the planet, including LeBron James and Drake DeGrassi. For more news out of today’s Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, be sure to keep checking in here with us at Shacknews.

Contributing Tech Editor
Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

    April 20, 2022 10:07 AM

    April 20, 2022 10:07 AM

    • derelict515 legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 20, 2022 10:10 AM

      First person football having to read defenses as a QB would be fun but I doubt anyone would make it sufficiently complicated to be fun for long. The mechanics of throwing in VR aren’t themselves deep enough to sustain an entire game mode without the playcalling complexity most football fans are uninterested in.

    • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 20, 2022 10:13 AM

      Meta Quest 2

      barf

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 20, 2022 10:13 AM

      NFL PRO ERA allows Meta Quest 2 owners to step onto the virtual gridiron and live out their superstar fantasies of winning it all in the Super Bowl.

      not the fantasy I'm looking for

      • Crabs Jarrard legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 20, 2022 10:25 AM

        We still aren't permitted to insert our own personal fantasies into news content, but there's always hope for the future. For the time being, we just relay the fantasy described by the press release, lol.

    • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 20, 2022 10:56 AM

      Yeah I don't see football in VR being enjoyable.

      • derelict515 legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 20, 2022 10:57 AM

        NFL2k5 did first person football in non-VR and it was pretty cool. There's a VR sports minigame collection with football that's fun. The problem is they all are just pretty shallow implementations because you have to offset the lack of locomotion with a strategic layer that most fans don't want to deal with (identifying coverage, shifting protections, etc).

