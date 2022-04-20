Officially licensed VR pro football is here with NFL PRO ERA StatusPRO will leverage the power of Meta Quest 2 to deliver the first VR football game to carry the NFL license.

Among the many announcements and reveal during this morning’s Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, one of the biggest surprises had to be the introduction of the National Football League into the realm of real-time VR gaming. Thanks to the Meta Quest team and StatusPRO, football fans will finally get their fix of real-life teams and players on the VR gridiron with NFL PRO ERA.

NFL PRO ERA allows Meta Quest 2 owners to step onto the virtual gridiron and live out their superstar fantasies of winning it all in the Super Bowl. In addition to full-fledged games, NFL PRO ERA will also offer throwing drill minigames to allow cyber gunslingers to improve their craft. Players will even be able to invite their friends into a casual game of catch against the backdrop of one of the 32 official NFL stadiums.

While all of the details have yet to be shared, it would appear that NFL PRO ERA will stick to putting players into the shoes of an NFL quarterback as opposed to all available positions on the field. In the teaser trailer above, all footage appears to be from the quaterback’s perspective.

Developer StatusPRO is based out of Miami, Florida, and is minority-owned and operated. Its staff features many former athletes and its list of investors holds some of the biggest names on the planet, including LeBron James and Drake DeGrassi. For more news out of today’s Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, be sure to keep checking in here with us at Shacknews.