The Pokemon Company acquires Pokemon TCG print company

Pokemon Company has picked up the Millennium Print Group in North America, which has been manufacturing the trading card game since 2015.
TJ Denzer
The Pokemon Company has strengthened its bond with one of the more pivotal third-party partners to the entire Pokemon genre. The North American printing company, Millennium Print Group, has been producing the Pokemon Trading Card Game (TCG) since 2015 and now it looks like it will become an official part of the Pokemon empire. Pokemon Company has officially acquired the Millennium Print Group.

The Pokemon Company’s acquisition of the Millennium Print Group was announced in a press release on April 19, 2022, as reported by GamesIndustry.biz. According to Pokemon Company, the main motive behind the acquisition was securing its printing partner and trusted access to print manufacturing for the foreseeable future.

“The talented team at Millennium Print Group has been an important partner to The Pokémon Company International for many years, helping us bring the Pokémon Trading Card Game to our fans with the quality they expect," said The Pokémon Company International president Kenji Okubo.

Pokemon Company Millennium Print Group
Millennium Print Group has been entrusted with manufacturing the Pokemon TCG, including sets like the recent Pokemon TCG Brilliant Stars series.

Despite the acquisition of the Millennium Print Group, it would appear that Pokemon Company will let the print company run mostly autonomously. Even So, The Pokemon Company has also suggested that with this acquisition, it will use its resources to help Millennium Print Group expand its facilities and processes.

“By joining forces in a more meaningful way, our goal is to enhance the ways our organizations work together and continue to bring the highest quality Pokémon TCG products to market,” Okubo continued. “Simultaneously, we aim to develop Millennium into an even better, bigger, state-of-the-art version of their already exceptional organization, benefitting not just Pokémon, but all of their customers.”

The Pokemon TCG has been a cornerstone of the franchise’s business as Pokemon cards still remain a collecting craze. With Millennium Print Group acquired, The Pokemon Company seems to have put a ring on the finger of one of its most important manufacturing partners. Stay tuned for further Pokemon TCG and TCG Live coverage, including our new Retail Therapy livestream series, right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

