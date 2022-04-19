New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to unlock the Prowler - Fortnite

Here is how you can unlock the Prowler Outfit in Fortnite.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 introduced a slew of new playable characters to unlock through the Battle Pass. One of these characters is Prowler, a common antagonist of Miles Morales in the Spider-Man comics. As the special Outfit of the season, Prowler can only be unlocked through completing specific challenges. Let’s look at how you can unlock the Prowler in Fortnite.

How to unlock fortnite prowler outfit

To unlock the Prowler Outfit in Fortnite, you’ll need to complete Prowler Quests. There are a total of seven Prowler Quests, but you only need to complete three of them in order to unlock the character. Here are all of the Prowler Quests in Fortnite as well as their respective rewards.

  • Do 500 damage to opponents while crouched or sliding
    • Reward: Slash and Smash Emote
  • Search 7 Chests before taking any damage in a match
    • Reward: Sky Prowler Glider
  • Get 3 headshots on opponents with a thermal weapon
    • Reward: Mark of the Prowler Wrap
  • Mod a vehicle, then drive it 500 meters in a single match
    • Reward: Prowler Grasp Emoticon
  • Use a Spray at The Daily Bugle
    • Reward: Prowler Tag Spray
  • Collect 3 different weapon types of Epic Rarity or higher in a single match
    • Reward: Prowler Banner
  • Collect 300 Bars
    • Reward: On The Prowl Loading Screen

It doesn’t matter which three Quests you choose to do in order to unlock the Prowler Outfit. That said, it’s probably worth doing more than the minimum requirement in order to pick up the extra rewards. Keep in mind that you must own the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass in order to have access to the Prowler Quests.

That’s how you can unlock the Prowler Outfit in Fortnite, as shared by Epic Games. It’s just the latest in a long line of licensed Marvel characters that have made their way to the game. For more on Fortnite, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game.

