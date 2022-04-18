Fade is Valorant's next Infiltrator Agent Riot Games will reveal more Fade details at the Masters Reykjavík Grand Final this weekend.

Valorant is currently in the midst of Episode 4 Act 2, which is set to conclude in roughly a week. When Episode 4 Act 3 begins, the game will be receiving its next Agent. Ahead of that launch, Riot Games has revealed Fade as Valorant’s 20th Agent, with more details set to come during the Masters Reykjavík Grand Final.

Riot Games unveiled Fade as the latest Valorant agent in a tweet promoting the Masters Reykjavík Grand Final, which will take place on April 24. During the esports event, Riot Games will premiere the first gameplay footage of Fade, as well as her story cinematic video.

Not much is known about Fade, but the announcement confirms that the Agent will be an Infiltrator. This makes her the third Infiltrator to be added post-launch, following Skye and KAY/O. There have been teases for Fade littered throughout the game, including a creepy experience added to the tutorial map.

There’s been a good deal of speculation surrounding Fade’s abilities, with some suspecting that she will be recon-focused, similar to Sova. Her physical appearance also looks a bit like Sova, so it will be interesting to see if there are any narrative ties there. The creepy nightmarish imagery Riot Games has been using in its promotion has also drawn comparisons to Omen.

Fade is the newest Valorant Agent, and will make her official introduction in Episode 4 Act 3 of the tactical shooter. For more Valorant news, be sure to stick with us here on Shacknews.