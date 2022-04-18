New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Fade is Valorant's next Infiltrator Agent

Riot Games will reveal more Fade details at the Masters Reykjavík Grand Final this weekend.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Valorant is currently in the midst of Episode 4 Act 2, which is set to conclude in roughly a week. When Episode 4 Act 3 begins, the game will be receiving its next Agent. Ahead of that launch, Riot Games has revealed Fade as Valorant’s 20th Agent, with more details set to come during the Masters Reykjavík Grand Final.

Riot Games unveiled Fade as the latest Valorant agent in a tweet promoting the Masters Reykjavík Grand Final, which will take place on April 24. During the esports event, Riot Games will premiere the first gameplay footage of Fade, as well as her story cinematic video.

Valorant Fade reveal
The teaser image for Fade in Valorant.

Not much is known about Fade, but the announcement confirms that the Agent will be an Infiltrator. This makes her the third Infiltrator to be added post-launch, following Skye and KAY/O. There have been teases for Fade littered throughout the game, including a creepy experience added to the tutorial map.

There’s been a good deal of speculation surrounding Fade’s abilities, with some suspecting that she will be recon-focused, similar to Sova. Her physical appearance also looks a bit like Sova, so it will be interesting to see if there are any narrative ties there. The creepy nightmarish imagery Riot Games has been using in its promotion has also drawn comparisons to Omen.

Fade is the newest Valorant Agent, and will make her official introduction in Episode 4 Act 3 of the tactical shooter. For more Valorant news, be sure to stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola