ShackStream: Big Team Building Shacknews' 26th anniversary Quake staff Shackbattle It's been 26 years of Shacknews and Shackbattles, and we're celebrating proper with some Quake on today's Big Team Building.

Time flies when you’re having fun doesn’t it? It’s been 26 years since Steve Gibson originally launched Quakeholio, kicking off over two and a half decades of Quake fandom, video game enthusiasm, new, and so much more. Thursdays are the day for Big Team Building, but we’re taking a break from Halo this week to properly celebrate the site, and that means playing some classic Quake in a special ShackStream ShackBattle as part of our Extra Life campaign to support children's hospitals!

You’ll be able to catch the action as we go live with Quake Remastered on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET for this week's edition of Big Team Building. You can also watch the stream live just below.

We’ll be battling with each other as we often do on Quake Remastered until about 6 p.m. PT, so tune in as you please at any time to join in as we celebrate the anniversary of our beloved website. We're also using this stream to continue to support our campaign for Extra Life. As we celebrate our anniversary, you can take part and donate to aid the Children's Miracle Network and crucial medical care for countless children.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes in for ShackStreams like these. Your interaction and encouragement is part of what has allowed Shacknews to kick around for 26 years. If you’d like to support us further and help us keep going for 26 more, then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. Every little bit helps and you can do it for free if you have an Amazon Prime account by linking that account up to your Twitch account via Prime Gaming. That gets you a free subscription on Twitch each month to use as you please.

It's wild to think that 26 years have passed us by since the start of Shacknews as we know it today. Help us ring in another year proper the best way we know how: with copious amounts of Quake and FPS glory.