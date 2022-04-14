Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 62
It's time for an exciting stream of film and TV news discussion!
Happy Thursday, Shacknews! As we do every Thursday, it's time for Pop! Goes the Culture! Here, we'll discuss what's new in the movie and television world. Donovan and Greg have a lot to talk about today, so tune in!
Episode 62 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.
Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:
- RIP Gilbert Gottfried
- Walker Scobell cast as Percy Jackson
- Stranger Things Season 4 trailer reveals Vecna as villain
- They’re making a Spirit Halloween movie
- Discovery wants to overhaul DC entertainment
There's a host of interesting stories this week, but we'll open our show by paying our respects to Gilbert Gottfried. We'll then move onto lighter topics, such as Walker Scobell being cast as Percy Jackson, or that radical new Stranger Things trailer.
Thank you for joining us this week (and every other week) to discuss movies and TV. If you're looking for another way to support Shacknews, you can do so by subscribing to our channel, which you can do at no additional cost through Prime Gaming.
Find your seats and silence your cellphones. It’s time for episode 62 of Pop! Goes the Culture!
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 62
