Watch Elon Musk talk Twitter, Tesla, SpaceX and more at TED 2022 interview

Elon Musk is currently sitting down for a talk at TED 2022, and you can watch the livestream as it happens right here on Shacknews.

Elon Musk made headlines earlier today when he offered to buy Twitter (TWTR) for $43 billion USD. This comes shortly after Musk purchased a 9.2% stake in the social media giant, and then soon after opted not to join the board of directors. Barely a day goes by right now where Musk isn't making headlines for a wide range of reasons, so it's a safe bet that anyone interested in the companies he runs or invests in will want to tune in. You can also read more about the world's wealthiest person by visiting the Elon Musk topic page on Shacknews.

