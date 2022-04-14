New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Apex Legends' Unshackled event brings back Flashpoint LTM

New cosmetics and unlockables accompany a returning LTM in Apex Legends' newest event.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Respawn Entertainment is constantly looking for ways to keep the Apex Legends experience fresh for players around the globe. Unshackled is the latest in-game event for Apex Legends, bringing about a round of new skins and other cosmetic items to unlock. What’s more, the Unshackled event sees the return of Flashpoint, a popular LTM.

Apec Legends developer Respawn Entertainment pulled back the curtain on the Unshackled event in a post to the game’s website. Beginning on April 19 and ending on May 3, the Unshackled event is all about breaking the chains and unleashing your true power. The website shows off new skins for Crypto, Pathfinder, Valkyrie, and Wraith. The Peacemaker, Hemlok, and Rampage all get new weapon skins with the event as well.

In the reveal trailer for Unshackled, we get a look at the return of Flashpoint. First introduced several seasons ago, the Flashpoint LTM removes healing items from the loot pool. Players must heal themselves by visiting designated zones that appear around the map. Now, Flashpoint can be enjoyed on Olympus for the first time. This will be the first time that the mode is playable on the sky-based map.

Players looking to score some exclusive event cosmetics can pick up some special Unshackled Apex Packs. They can also open standard Apex Packs during the run time of the event, as those items have a chance of appearing here as well.

Apex Legends’ Unshackled Event is its latest yet, adding to the growing catalog of cosmetic items available in the game. With the return of Flashpoint, it will be interesting to see how it plays on a (relatively) new map and with Legends and weapons that didn’t exist the last time it came around. As we keep up with everything Apex Legends, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola