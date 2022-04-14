Apex Legends' Unshackled event brings back Flashpoint LTM New cosmetics and unlockables accompany a returning LTM in Apex Legends' newest event.

Respawn Entertainment is constantly looking for ways to keep the Apex Legends experience fresh for players around the globe. Unshackled is the latest in-game event for Apex Legends, bringing about a round of new skins and other cosmetic items to unlock. What’s more, the Unshackled event sees the return of Flashpoint, a popular LTM.

Apec Legends developer Respawn Entertainment pulled back the curtain on the Unshackled event in a post to the game’s website. Beginning on April 19 and ending on May 3, the Unshackled event is all about breaking the chains and unleashing your true power. The website shows off new skins for Crypto, Pathfinder, Valkyrie, and Wraith. The Peacemaker, Hemlok, and Rampage all get new weapon skins with the event as well.

In the reveal trailer for Unshackled, we get a look at the return of Flashpoint. First introduced several seasons ago, the Flashpoint LTM removes healing items from the loot pool. Players must heal themselves by visiting designated zones that appear around the map. Now, Flashpoint can be enjoyed on Olympus for the first time. This will be the first time that the mode is playable on the sky-based map.

Players looking to score some exclusive event cosmetics can pick up some special Unshackled Apex Packs. They can also open standard Apex Packs during the run time of the event, as those items have a chance of appearing here as well.

Apex Legends’ Unshackled Event is its latest yet, adding to the growing catalog of cosmetic items available in the game. With the return of Flashpoint, it will be interesting to see how it plays on a (relatively) new map and with Legends and weapons that didn’t exist the last time it came around. As we keep up with everything Apex Legends, stick with us here on Shacknews.