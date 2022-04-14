Evening Reading - April 14, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Let's take a look at one of Cracking The Cryptic's most popular vidoes. In this video, we get to see Simon's reaction to seeing an absolutely astounding sudoku.

An honest trailer for Elden Ring

These are always quite humorous. What do you think?

Mario lore by Deep South bloke

[Deep South tobacco CEO voice] Now ah, this here ah, Bowsuh charactuh... enlighten me as to hhwhy Mistuh Mario's got such animus for the boy — Brooks Otterlake (@i_zzzzzz) February 15, 2015

I want all of the Mario lore to be read out in this fashion.

Twin Peaks screens

This was such a creepy moment in the show. I could really go for another Twin Peaks binge session.

Cute character

Look at this adorable little character.

King of the Hill screens

pic.twitter.com/MYgv7x07qw — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) April 9, 2022

In this episode, Buck gets banned from his gentleman's club and instead spends his time at an ice cream store.

I don't remember this scene from Breaking Bad

Breaking Bad Deleted Scene pic.twitter.com/ahu8m8RUCH — Nickronomicon (@nickeldoodle) April 8, 2022

Man, so many great shows I want to rewatch.

Commissioning art feels so fancy

I love being blessed by an artist's work.

We've all thought this

Time to body slam that bag of ice!

