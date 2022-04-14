Evening Reading - April 14, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Nintendo Switch Sports looks to bring classic Wii fun to the Switch
- The Isle of Bigsnax DLC deepens the bizarre lore of Bugsnax
- MLB The Show 22 review: Take an old friend on the go
- Apple CEO Tim Cook claims antitrust laws against big tech threaten privacy & security
- Scrabble.com delivers a free online version of the classic word game
- No Man's Sky Update 3.85 patch notes bring Outlaws & space pirate content
- Bandai Namco is hiring for a 3D remaster in collaboration with Nintendo
- QuakeCon 2022 will be a digital-only event this August
- Aspyr Media to acquire Baldur's Gate Enhanced & MythForce studio Beamdog
- Looping Catalyst challenge Vow of the Disciple raid - Destiny 2
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Let's take a look at one of Cracking The Cryptic's most popular vidoes. In this video, we get to see Simon's reaction to seeing an absolutely astounding sudoku.
An honest trailer for Elden Ring
These are always quite humorous. What do you think?
Mario lore by Deep South bloke
[Deep South tobacco CEO voice] Now ah, this here ah, Bowsuh charactuh... enlighten me as to hhwhy Mistuh Mario's got such animus for the boy— Brooks Otterlake (@i_zzzzzz) February 15, 2015
I want all of the Mario lore to be read out in this fashion.
Twin Peaks screens
April 11, 2022
This was such a creepy moment in the show. I could really go for another Twin Peaks binge session.
Cute character
April 10, 2022
Look at this adorable little character.
King of the Hill screens
April 9, 2022
In this episode, Buck gets banned from his gentleman's club and instead spends his time at an ice cream store.
I don't remember this scene from Breaking Bad
Breaking Bad Deleted Scene pic.twitter.com/ahu8m8RUCH— Nickronomicon (@nickeldoodle) April 8, 2022
Man, so many great shows I want to rewatch.
Commissioning art feels so fancy
April 8, 2022
I love being blessed by an artist's work.
We've all thought this
April 13, 2022
Time to body slam that bag of ice!
Evening Reading - April 14, 2022
