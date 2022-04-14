New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - April 14, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Let's take a look at one of Cracking The Cryptic's most popular vidoes. In this video, we get to see Simon's reaction to seeing an absolutely astounding sudoku.

An honest trailer for Elden Ring

These are always quite humorous. What do you think?

Mario lore by Deep South bloke

I want all of the Mario lore to be read out in this fashion.

Twin Peaks screens

This was such a creepy moment in the show. I could really go for another Twin Peaks binge session.

Cute character

Look at this adorable little character.

King of the Hill screens

In this episode, Buck gets banned from his gentleman's club and instead spends his time at an ice cream store.

I don't remember this scene from Breaking Bad

Man, so many great shows I want to rewatch.

Commissioning art feels so fancy

I love being blessed by an artist's work.

We've all thought this

Time to body slam that bag of ice!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Look at my little ginger croissant! Be sure to download Shackpets so you can upload photos of your own pets and challenge other pets! The community will then vote on which pet picture is cutest. Do you think you'll win?

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola