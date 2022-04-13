New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - April 13, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Apparently a bit of a tough sudoku today for Simon. This one contains Renban lines and a constraint whereby numbers along a line between circles must be digits within the value limits of the numbers in the circles. Sounds tough!

Scammer meets some ransomware

Kick back and enjoy some scammer tears.

Hank goes bowling

Oh no, Hank! Look away!

Is Malenia actually Sekiro?

Either way, Malenia is not to be trifled with.

Cats love boxes

Rad doesn't mind the carrier, provided we're not actually in the car.

Gwyn's knights

What a legendary bunch.

How does this happen?

Was the player not curious enough to go to the only thing marked on the map other than Sites of Grace?

How many Smithing Stones?

Bit of an odd system considering we had the Titanite system back in the day. Shards into Large Shards into Chunks and finally a Slab.

Some smol Elden Ring fellas

Definitely small and odd characters.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

This is one of my favorite photos of Rad. He was playing with his mousy and then fell asleep. Make sure you download Shackpets so you can see more photos of your friends cute pets! You can even upload photos of your own for me to see!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola