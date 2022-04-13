Evening Reading - April 13, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Apparently a bit of a tough sudoku today for Simon. This one contains Renban lines and a constraint whereby numbers along a line between circles must be digits within the value limits of the numbers in the circles. Sounds tough!

Scammer meets some ransomware

Kick back and enjoy some scammer tears.

Hank goes bowling

"Good bowling Peggy, ya even got one of those strike cartoons!" pic.twitter.com/cQoFf7WbDO — Saberspark (@Saberspark) April 7, 2022

Oh no, Hank! Look away!

Is Malenia actually Sekiro?

Either way, Malenia is not to be trifled with.

Cats love boxes

pic.twitter.com/gkxaX13EQU — memes i wish i could tag my cat in (@memesiwish) April 8, 2022

Rad doesn't mind the carrier, provided we're not actually in the car.

Gwyn's knights

Fan art | Dark Souls - Four Knights of Gwyn



Artist: @3_q58 pic.twitter.com/IUI91bZ8Op — THE ART OF VIDEO GAMES (@VideoArtGame) April 7, 2022

What a legendary bunch.

How does this happen?

tarnished guy who thought the map was supposed to be dark brown pic.twitter.com/oakcaq4RkH — Make Up A Tarnished Guy (@MakeSouls) April 7, 2022

Was the player not curious enough to go to the only thing marked on the map other than Sites of Grace?

How many Smithing Stones?

tarnished guy who thought smithing stone [2] was two smithing stones — Make Up A Tarnished Guy (@MakeSouls) April 8, 2022

Bit of an odd system considering we had the Titanite system back in the day. Shards into Large Shards into Chunks and finally a Slab.

Some smol Elden Ring fellas

top three weird little dudes in elden ring pic.twitter.com/7qxm6ffqEE — 𝚝𝚛𝚎𝚟𝚘𝚛 𝚑𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚎𝚛𝚜𝚘𝚗 (@slimyswampghost) April 8, 2022

Definitely small and odd characters.

