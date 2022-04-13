Bandai Namco is hiring for a 3D remaster in collaboration with Nintendo It would seem Nintendo has commissioned Bandai Namco for an upcoming remaster project based on recently posted job listings.

Bandai Namco and Nintendo are no strange bedfellows, having worked closely on various first-party Nintendo titles such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Pokken, ARMS, and more, and it seems that relationship is about to bring us something new. Recent job listings on Bandai Namco’s career pages have specified that it’s starting work on a remaster of an existing 3D game, and that it’s a project commissioned by Nintendo.

The notable listings on Bandai Namco’s Japanese website were spotted by users over on ResetEra, who noted that the recent listings ask for various developers to work on existing 3D assets for a remaster commissioned by Nintendo. Indeed, one of the top listings on the site is for a “3D action game / 3D background HD remaster” and the job summary (roughly translated) asks for “a visual artist for a 3D action game project on a Nintendo contract.” Further details include “porting existing 3D background data,” further solidifying that whatever the project is, it’s a remake or remaster of a previously released game.

Bandai Namco Studios has collaborated with Nintendo on a lot of previous remakes, remasters, and new titles, including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and New Pokemon Snap.

It wouldn’t be the first time that Bandai Namco has also aided Nintendo in a remake of a first-party title. Back in 2021, Bandai Namco Studios successfully helped Nintendo launch New Pokemon Snap: a new version of the classic Pokemon photography game which came out nearly picture perfect in our Shacknews review. Moreover, Bandai Namco has aided Nintendo in a lot of other high-profile releases. There’s no telling what exactly Nintendo and Bandai Namco have up their sleaves, and the fact that they’re still in a hiring phase likely means we won’t see any news on this mystery project for quite some time.

Nonetheless, when Nintendo and Bandai Namco get together, good things generally happen. Whatever the duo are remastering should be interesting to say the least. Stay tuned as we follow this story for new details and updates.