ShackStream: Patrick's Parabox embeds Indie-licious in boxy puzzling infinity On this week's Indie-licious, we play a box inside a box going inside smaller boxes to infinity in the puzzling Patrick's Parabox.

Putting together a solid puzzling gimmick that allows an entire system and series of variable challenges and levels isn’t an easy thing to accomplish, but when it’s done right, it can be downright mind-blowing. Patrick’s Parabox looks to be that kind of game, and we’re going to see for ourselves on today’s episode of the Indie-licious livestream.

Patrick’s Parabox comes to us from designer Patrick Traynor, who has developed and is self-publishing the game. It’s been available as of March 29, 2022, and can be found on Steam and Itch.io. The whole premise of the game is that you are a box, and the point is to venture around inside a box to get inside of another box, wherein you look for the way inside of a further smaller box. The game features 350 puzzles worth of box-puzzling and fun.

Check it out as we play Patrick’s Parabox on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

Where does the box begin and end? We don’t know, but we aim to find out as we dive within the realms of Patrick’s Parabox on today’s Indie-licious. Tune in as we go live shortly.