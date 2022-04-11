New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Patrick's Parabox embeds Indie-licious in boxy puzzling infinity

On this week's Indie-licious, we play a box inside a box going inside smaller boxes to infinity in the puzzling Patrick's Parabox.
TJ Denzer
1

Putting together a solid puzzling gimmick that allows an entire system and series of variable challenges and levels isn’t an easy thing to accomplish, but when it’s done right, it can be downright mind-blowing. Patrick’s Parabox looks to be that kind of game, and we’re going to see for ourselves on today’s episode of the Indie-licious livestream.

Patrick’s Parabox comes to us from designer Patrick Traynor, who has developed and is self-publishing the game. It’s been available as of March 29, 2022, and can be found on Steam and Itch.io. The whole premise of the game is that you are a box, and the point is to venture around inside a box to get inside of another box, wherein you look for the way inside of a further smaller box. The game features 350 puzzles worth of box-puzzling and fun.

Check it out as we play Patrick’s Parabox on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStream projects like Indie-licious. Your interaction and encouragement help us to continue to bring the best out of these livestreams for your viewing pleasure. If you’d like to support ShackStreams further, then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. Don’t forget that if you happen to have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can link that up to your Twitch account via Prime Gaming to net yourself a free Twitch subscription for your use each month. If you’d like to throw that free subscription our way, we’d be happy to have it.

Where does the box begin and end? We don’t know, but we aim to find out as we dive within the realms of Patrick’s Parabox on today’s Indie-licious. Tune in as we go live shortly.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

