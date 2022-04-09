Weekend Discussion - April 9, 2022

Welcome to the best part of the weekend! I hope you all are getting some quality time in with the people and games you love! Let's dive into a brand new Weekend Discussion!

In Case You Missed It...

Big hype for the Shacknews YouTube channel hitting 32,000 subscribers! There is some great content available on the channel right now inclding tons of gameplay footage from the brand new LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga which got a in-depth review and was thoroughly enjoyed by Donovan. Check out this epic boss battle with Darth Maul below:

I also had a ton of fun watching TJ play an indie brawler called Mad Streets and can only imagine how much more fun it would be with 3 friends to play with.

Things really got chaotic for @JohnnyChugs in @madstreetsgame on this week's #indielicious.



Catch more of these goofy beatdowns in his playthrough video on YouTube here: https://t.co/XzDDUXrrAE 👊🏾💥 pic.twitter.com/39IVO34Khj — Shacknews (@shacknews) April 6, 2022

Randy Pitchford enjoyed our entry about Butt Stallion in our feature about the best video game horses of all time. I think the entire list is quality and worth a look, so check out the article here.

"Butt Stallion...a majestic steed in our books here at Shacknews and definitely one of the most, if not the most unique equine on this list." https://t.co/Qbc9b5vy44 pic.twitter.com/Tu3aknPOYr — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) April 7, 2022

I was not expecting Donovan to be a fan of Wild Things of all things but his adventures in 90's film bring some interesting conversations on Pop! Goes the Culture! lately for sure.

Elon has been on a tear this week between the Gigafactory reveal and joining Twitter's board.

And now...The Internet.

DOGEcoin got some love during the Tesla event.

After seeing Distortion2 has a Elden Ring Speedrun World Record under 15 mins, this skit seems even more hilarious.

When you’re the FINAL BOSS, but the player is a speedrunner. pic.twitter.com/02cB93H9Ua — City (@CalebCity) April 1, 2022

One thing that's always good advice. Never doubt Link's dance moves.

I need that Devil May Cry LEGO game I mentioned in this week's ShackChat even more after watching this.

You can use Quigon's Dive Kick the opposite angle to have reverse magnetism and kick forwards while bringing enemies towards you, and side switch by buffering force abilities.



This game is actually just DMC with a Star Wars skin. pic.twitter.com/OaNxL8WP2I — RK (@Revolthell) April 6, 2022

We need more of this energy on Shackpets.

It's totally dope to see Among Us reach a new level of pop culture.

I CAN’T TAKE IT ANYMORE AMONG US IN MY JEOPARDY https://t.co/j3IJzxZkA5 pic.twitter.com/OqS7gHKW8I — burntends | Sakura Wars GB (@burntends2) April 7, 2022

I want this to be real so bad.

All the MVC 3 Demake mockups in one post 🫣 pic.twitter.com/sm3svtebM3 — Kercy (@KdeKercy) April 6, 2022

Don't forget Mother's Day is officially a month a way. She's always got my back. Don't expect her to grab an AK but things get real fast in GTA.

The realest one on your team ✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/lus9a3NeMS — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) April 4, 2022

Gonna end this section with some wisdom from LordBalvin following the amount of toxicity I've seen on the timeline lately.

“Y’all wouldn’t have survived COD lobbies in 09 😂”



My brother in Christ, you are 36 years old. It’s time to move on. — Big Boss (@LordBalvin) April 7, 2022

Weekend Vibes

The Grammys went down earlier this week. But there's plenty of vibes already hitting the airwaves and my playlist.

The Weekend is back and getting down with Japanese karaoke in the hit Out of Time which has that Quincy Jones touch al over it.

The internet has put me on to the Terrell show during the pandemic and more recently, Coco Jones who puts on a killer performance on the show. Check it out below.

Speaking of killer performances. Doechii has also hit my radar recently thanks to some really creative visuals and she keeps applying the pressure with the video for "Crazy" you can check out below.

And that's a wrap on another edition of Weekend Discussion. If you are chilling this weekend and need some seratonin, download Shackpets and swipe on some cute pet pics! See you all next week and have a great night!