New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Weekend Discussion - April 9, 2022

Happy Saturday! It's time for a fresh edition of Weekend Discussion!
Dennis White
Dennis White
1

Welcome to the best part of the weekend! I hope you all are getting some quality time in with the people and games you love! Let's dive into a brand new Weekend Discussion!

In Case You Missed It...

Big hype for the Shacknews YouTube channel hitting 32,000 subscribers! There is some great content available on the channel right now inclding tons of gameplay footage from the brand new LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga which got a in-depth review and was thoroughly enjoyed by Donovan. Check out this epic boss battle with Darth Maul below: 

I also had a ton of fun watching TJ play an indie brawler called Mad Streets and can only imagine how much more fun it would be with 3 friends to play with. 

Randy Pitchford enjoyed our entry about Butt Stallion in our feature about the best video game horses of all time. I think the entire list is quality and worth a look, so check out the article here.

Elon has been on a tear this week between the Gigafactory reveal and joining Twitter's board. 

And now...The Internet.

DOGEcoin got some love during the Tesla event. 

After seeing Distortion2 has a Elden Ring Speedrun World Record under 15 mins, this skit seems even more hilarious.

One thing that's always good advice. Never doubt Link's dance moves. 

I need that Devil May Cry LEGO game I mentioned in this week's ShackChat even more after watching this. 

We need more of this energy on Shackpets

I want this to be real so bad. 

Don't forget Mother's Day is officially a month a way. She's always got my back. Don't expect her to grab an AK but things get real fast in GTA. 

Weekend Vibes

The Grammys went down earlier this week. But there's plenty of vibes already hitting the airwaves and my playlist.

The Weekend is back and getting down with Japanese karaoke in the hit Out of Time which has that Quincy Jones touch al over it. 

The internet has put me on to the Terrell show during the pandemic and more recently, Coco Jones who puts on a killer performance on the show. Check it out below.

Speaking of killer performances. Doechii has also hit my radar recently thanks to some really creative visuals and she keeps applying the pressure with the video for "Crazy" you can check out below. 

And that's a wrap on another edition of Weekend Discussion. If you are chilling this weekend and need some seratonin, download Shackpets and swipe on some cute pet pics! See you all next week and have a great night!

Community Manager
Community Manager

Dennis is the current Community Manager and Social Media lead for Shacknews. He loves to be part of the conversation with readers and the gaming community. He’s been an avid gamer since his dad showed up with a Sega Genesis on Christmas day. Denny is very passionate about making the game industry and associated media spaces more inclusive, and was founder of an organization for POC content creators with over 800 of the best and brightest around the world. He’s also been a content creator on Twitch since 2015 and has spoken live at panels for Twitchcon, C2E2, Queer Esports, and several others along with providing D&I consulting for up and coming brands in gaming.

Dennis is a huge fan of fighting games, hosting live tournament events for games like Injustice 2 and Tekken 7 with some fun color commentary. He’s also regularly competing in several tourneys annually for games like Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter V. As a Chicago native, you can expect him to be slightly depressed about the Bears post-season hopes on a regular basis. He’s also a fan of FromSoftware created Soulsborne games and enjoys doing challenge runs in his spare time. He hopes to complete his first no-hit run of a Dark Souls game by the end of the year. When he’s not gaming, you can find him diving into the discount comics bin or enjoying a horror movie with the lights off.

You can contact him at dennis.white@shacknews.com and connect with him on Twitter at @DennyVonDoom.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola