Weekend Discussion - April 10, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

I think we might do something a little bit different for today's sudoku video. How about we look at the most popular video on the Cracking The Cryptic YouTube channel? This video, published at basically the start of the pandemic in April 2020, has garnered more than 8 million views. I think this is when people really started to fall in love with the channel and actually discovered a new variety of sudokus. I know it's what happened with me. In this puzzle, there are only four given digits, but a couple of other constraints.

Busting Halo Infinite myths

Halo Infinite looks to be getting some improvements in Season 2, which should hopefully see the game be in a better place than it is right now. But before then, there's still plenty to enjoy and discover. The team over at DefendTheHouse have another Halo Infinite Mythbusters entry for us to enjoy!

Time for a giggle

What would a weekend be without a bit of belly laughing? Game shows offer up some of the most hilarious moments, especially from back in the heyday of television.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

I never realized this about English

The English language has proximity normals https://t.co/GwC1lJfsTT — Srirachaflash, Jose (@SrirachaFlash) April 7, 2022

Learning English must be quite tough.

King of the Hill screens

pic.twitter.com/oOPUD5cU48 — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) April 8, 2022

In this episode, Dale has a "vocation vacation" with Hank in an attempt to get a new job.

Be careful out there Ohio

Keep on your toes. Looks like the robots are coming.

What's going on here?

why are you as a man not making an enormous bowl with 3 strong guys?? pic.twitter.com/CorfWlBOGV — 💀 (@free__shrugs) April 7, 2022

How come my friends never invite me to make pottery?

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad basking in the sunlight! You can see more photos of Rad, and other adorable pets, over on Shackpets! Make sure you vote which picture you think is cuter and even upload some photos of your own pet! We love seeing all the fur babies!

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.