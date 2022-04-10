New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - April 10, 2022

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

I think we might do something a little bit different for today's sudoku video. How about we look at the most popular video on the Cracking The Cryptic YouTube channel? This video, published at basically the start of the pandemic in April 2020, has garnered more than 8 million views. I think this is when people really started to fall in love with the channel and actually discovered a new variety of sudokus. I know it's what happened with me. In this puzzle, there are only four given digits, but a couple of other constraints.

Busting Halo Infinite myths

Halo Infinite looks to be getting some improvements in Season 2, which should hopefully see the game be in a better place than it is right now. But before then, there's still plenty to enjoy and discover. The team over at DefendTheHouse have another Halo Infinite Mythbusters entry for us to enjoy!

Time for a giggle

What would a weekend be without a bit of belly laughing? Game shows offer up some of the most hilarious moments, especially from back in the heyday of television.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

I never realized this about English

Learning English must be quite tough.

King of the Hill screens

In this episode, Dale has a "vocation vacation" with Hank in an attempt to get a new job.

Be careful out there Ohio

Keep on your toes. Looks like the robots are coming.

What's going on here?

How come my friends never invite me to make pottery?

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

