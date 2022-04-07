Evening Reading - April 7, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Our Favorite Video Game Horses of All Time
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga review: Fulfill your destiny
- Students at Two Point Campus won't settle for #2
- Studies show Tetris can be used as EMDR therapy for trauma victims
- May Day Mental Health Game Jam co-organized by Devolver's Mike Wilson
- The Easter-themed Berlin Egg Hunt event is back in Hitman 3
- Tactics Ogre trademark refresh might play into Square Enix's HD-2D initiative
- The world of Assassin's Creed Valhalla comes to UNO in new DLC
- Activision Blizzard to make QA testers full-time employees, increase wages
- Former SIE President Jack Tretton wants to buy a gaming company
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Simon tackles a sudoku today that actually has some given digits!
Let's learn about the housing bubble
Certainly an interesting look at the 2008 situation.
Teabaggers learn a lesson
As if you'd 'bag when you're crutching on that build.
There are stories everywhere in Elden Ring
Environmental storytelling innit pic.twitter.com/xI6rqLp2hr— Red 🏴☠️ (@rchnemesis) April 7, 2022
You love to see the narrative represented in the environment.
Sekiro vs Malenia when?
April 6, 2022
She messed me up.
Do what you want!
April 7, 2022
Like staying home.
King of the Hill screens, but edited
"Good bowling Peggy, ya even got one of those strike cartoons!" pic.twitter.com/cQoFf7WbDO— Saberspark (@Saberspark) April 7, 2022
Oh, no. Hank! Don't look!
An empty bridge is never truly empty
#DarkSouls 👀😭💀 pic.twitter.com/zEY56O5Spw— 8 𝓸𝓯 𝓐𝓼𝓽𝓸𝓻𝓪 ⚔️ (@Eight8249) April 7, 2022
Shield up.
The Ohio Regional Sewer District teaches us about pipes
by popular demand. https://t.co/vocZEE3nkt pic.twitter.com/UF2UULhCW9— NE Ohio Regional Sewer District (@neorsd) April 6, 2022
I love seeing a meme generate a learning experience.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad cleaning his toes! You can see more photos like this over on Shackpets, where you can also upload photos of your precious pet and challenge other pets! The community will then vote on which pet photo is cuter. Practice those photography skills!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
