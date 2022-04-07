Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 61 Let's dig into this week's movie and TV news with Pop! Goes the Culture!

If you're into film, television, and everything entertainment, we've got the show for you. Pop! Goes the Culture! has been going steady for well over a year now, and hosts Donovan and Greg are gearing up for their latest round of entertainment news discussion.

Episode 61 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

We're back with some pretty neat topics to discuss during today's show. We'll chat about what exactly a Sherlock Holmes TV universe even is, as well as the new Witcher Season 3 plot details.

Thank you for joining us this week (and every other week) to discuss movies and TV. If you're looking for another way to support Shacknews, you can do so by subscribing to our channel, which you can do at no additional cost through Prime Gaming.

The lights are going down soon, so get to your seats. It’s time for episode 61 of Pop! Goes the Culture!