Activision Blizzard to make QA testers full-time employees, increase wages New reports state that Activision Blizzard will convert its contracted QA workers to full-time and increase their pay.

Activision Blizzard has been under fire over the past year for several reasons, one of them being the way that the company treats its quality assurance workers. This issue was brought into the spotlight late last year when several QA workers were laid off at Raven Software. Amid attempts to unionize, Activision Blizzard will now make its QA testers full-time employees and increase their hourly pay.

This update came from a report made by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier. According to his sources at the company, Activision Blizzard is making 1,100 of its contracted QA workers full-time employees of the company. In addition, they’ll have their wages raised to “at least” $20 an hour. It’s worth noting that the 1,100 does not include some QA workers that were already full-time employees at Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard VP of corporate communications Jessica Taylor spoke to the news in a statement, as shared by The Verge:

Today we announced the conversion of all US-based temporary and contingent QA team members at Activision Publishing (AP) and Blizzard - nearly 1,100 people in total - to permanent full-time employees starting July 1. Additionally, we are increasing the minimum hourly rate for these team members to $20/hr or more effective April 17. These employees also will be eligible to participate in the company’s bonus plan and will have access to full company benefits.

This move comes at a time where QA workers under Activision Blizzard are attempting to unionize. The Game Worker Alliance was formed earlier this year by members of Raven Software and has been fighting for an official union among Acti-Blizz employees. It will be interesting to see how that effort is impacted by today’s news.