eFootball 2022 v1.0.0 update to be released later this April A meaty list of improvements, fixes, and features to help make eFootball 2022 a more satisfying game experience for fans.

If you’ve been patiently, or impatiently, waiting for the v1.0.0 update for eFootball 2022, you may be happy to hear that a release date for it has officially been set. According to an announcement from Konami, the v.1.0.0 update for eFootball 2022 will be released on April 14.

Along with informing fans as to when the v1.0.0 update will be released, the announcement from Konami also acknowledges the critical reviews the game has received from “rightfully disappointed fans.”

We were too focused on getting the game out on time that we lost sight of the most important thing — quality. Naturally, we were met with critical reviews from rightfully disappointed fans. The development team has been hard at work since to regain the trust of our esteemed fans, as well as to make the game even more enjoyable for soccer fans around the world.



As part of our commitment to improving the game, we have added new commands and numerous elements (both offensive and defensive) that are prevalent in the modern game of soccer. We have also readjusted the balance of the game and fixed bugs to ensure an enjoyable gaming experience.

The post then goes on to point out that these changes and improvements were possible thanks to the opinions and feedback gathered from fans, before confirming that the team has more “functionalities that will be implemented in future updates.”

Naturally, fans are likely curious as to exactly what’s included in the v1.0.0 update for eFootball 2022. You can look over the full list by reading through the announcement post from Konami here.

That said, highlights of the update include changes to defending controls along with the addition of a “Call for Pressure” feature. With “Call for Pressure” it’s noted that in addition to having “several players going for the ball, other teammates will also work in tandem to regain possession by blocking passing lanes as well as pushing up the defensive line.”

Adding to this, eFootball 2022 players can expect new passing improvements and another new command, “Stunning Pass.” So, not only has the pass speed been increased, but the team has also “implemented a mechanism that utilizes the rebound of the ball as a force of acceleration.”

On the “Stunning Pass” command, the post elaborates on this by saying, “We have added ‘Stunning Pass’ commands that allow you to kick the ball with various special trajectories.”

Other fixes for passes in eFootball 2022 include:

Improved targeting decisions for passes

Improved AI decision-making when receiving passes

Improved movements when receiving passes

Shooting trajectories have also seen the following improvements:

Improved shooting speed with a focus on realism and satisfaction

Adjusted the rate of on-target shots to appropriately reflect match circumstances

In terms of dribbling functionality, Dash inputs and ball tracking accuracy have also been addressed.

Better ball tracking accuracy and response to L Stick inputs

Improved response to Dash inputs

Addressing the issue of online connectivity, the team has “decided to adopt a client-server system starting from this installment.” And in regards to Game Plan, the team is bringing back some “beloved functionalities” while also fixing key Game Plan issues.

Additional features such as “Formation Change”, “Individual Instructions”, “Auto Select”, “Sub-tactic”, “Data Management”, etc.

Improved processing load for better responsiveness

If that’s not enough to get you hyped for the v1.0.0 update, a game mode formerly introduced as Creative Team is also being added under a different name, Dream Team. With this mode, you can choose your favorite players and managers, and then develop those players to “fit your personal playstyle” as noted in the v1.0.0 announcement.

An apology is then issued due to the delay of the eFootball 2022 mobile version update, which the team is still working on. It’s recommended that you stay tuned on this issue, as the team plans to make an announcement in regards to the mobile version update in the future.

For more on the v1.0.0 update for eFootball 2022, be sure to read through the full announcement post from Konami, and check out our previous coverage of eFootball which we describe as being Konami’s free-to-play replacement for Pro Evolution Soccer.