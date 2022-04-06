All cheat codes - LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
These are all of the cheat codes that we've found in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features a classic video game feature - cheat codes. Players can enter codes in-game to redeem rewards such as special characters and ships. We’ve compiled a list of all the cheat codes usable in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.
All cheat codes - LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Here are all of the cheat codes that we have confirmed work in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.
- Dengar - OKV7TLR
- Admiral Holdo - XV4WND9
- The Emperor - SIDIOUS
- Tarkin - 3FCPPVX
- Aayla Secura - KH7P320
- Poggle the Lesser - Z55T8CQ
- Ratts Tyerell - GR2VBXF
- Nute Gunray - WBFE4GO
- Snap Wexley - SKYSAGA
- C-3P0 (Holiday Special) - C3PHOHO
- Chewbacca (Holiday Special) - WOOKIEE
- Darth Vader (Holiday Special) - WROSHYR
- Poe Dameron (Holiday Special) - KORDOKU
- D-O (Holiday Special) - TIPYIPS
- Gonk Droid (Holiday Special) - LIFEDAY
- The Razor Crest - ARVALA7
- Resistance I-TS Transport - SHUTTLE
To enter a cheat code, pause your game and select the “Enter Code” button, denoted by the key icon. Here, you can enter the 7-digit cheat code and redeem your item. Once redeemed, it should immediately appear in your character or ship menu. Be aware that you may be restricted from using specific characters and ships depending on what level and mode you’re playing on. To have full access to all of your unlocked items, jump into Free Play.
There are additional cheats that players can enable via the Extras tab in the Holoprojector. However, these must be purchased using Datacards, which are found throughout the game.
Those are all of the cheat codes that we have found in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. There are hundreds of characters and ships to unlock, and this should help you cross several of them off your list. Be sure to bookmark this article, as we’ll be sure to update it as additional codes are discovered. For more LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga content, stick with us here on Shacknews.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, All cheat codes - LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga