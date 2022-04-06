All cheat codes - LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga These are all of the cheat codes that we've found in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features a classic video game feature - cheat codes. Players can enter codes in-game to redeem rewards such as special characters and ships. We’ve compiled a list of all the cheat codes usable in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Here are all of the cheat codes that we have confirmed work in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Dengar - OKV7TLR

Admiral Holdo - XV4WND9

The Emperor - SIDIOUS

Tarkin - 3FCPPVX

Aayla Secura - KH7P320

Poggle the Lesser - Z55T8CQ

Ratts Tyerell - GR2VBXF

Nute Gunray - WBFE4GO

Snap Wexley - SKYSAGA

C-3P0 (Holiday Special) - C3PHOHO

Chewbacca (Holiday Special) - WOOKIEE

Darth Vader (Holiday Special) - WROSHYR

Poe Dameron (Holiday Special) - KORDOKU

D-O (Holiday Special) - TIPYIPS

Gonk Droid (Holiday Special) - LIFEDAY

The Razor Crest - ARVALA7

Resistance I-TS Transport - SHUTTLE

To enter a cheat code, pause your game and select the “Enter Code” button, denoted by the key icon. Here, you can enter the 7-digit cheat code and redeem your item. Once redeemed, it should immediately appear in your character or ship menu. Be aware that you may be restricted from using specific characters and ships depending on what level and mode you’re playing on. To have full access to all of your unlocked items, jump into Free Play.

There are additional cheats that players can enable via the Extras tab in the Holoprojector. However, these must be purchased using Datacards, which are found throughout the game.

Those are all of the cheat codes that we have found in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. There are hundreds of characters and ships to unlock, and this should help you cross several of them off your list. Be sure to bookmark this article, as we’ll be sure to update it as additional codes are discovered. For more LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga content, stick with us here on Shacknews.