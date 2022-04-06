The Wheel of Time remastered by Nightdive Studios for GOG.com The team behind remasters for System Shock, Turok, Quake, and others are working their magic again on a mostly forgotten 1999 gem.

A fresh generation of fans are discovering Robert Jordan's The Wheel of Time for the first time through the acclaimed Amazon series. It's been creating fresh buzz for the original novels, but there's another tie-in that has mostly been lost to the ages... at least, until now. The Wheel of Time had a video game tie-in back in 1999 that fans of the newer show may be unaware ever existed. However, thanks to Nightdive Studios, the original game has been remastered and exclusively listed on DRM-free retailer GOG.com.

The Wheel of Time was originally put together by Legend Entertainment and set 150 years before the events of Robert Jordan's novels and the Amazon TV series. Players will follow the journey of Elayna Sedai, who sets out to retrieve one of the four lost seals keeping the Dark One imprisoned, which has been stolen by a mysterious faction. This is a first-person adventure in which players mainly utilize magic, powered by more than 40 varieties and combinations of ter'angreal.

For The Wheel of Time, Nightdive Studios has put in the same level of effort in remastering it as it has in preserving other games of yesteryear. The team is known mainly for its work on System Shock Enhanced Edition and System Shock 2, but has also worked on restoring several other games from the late 90s, including Doom 64, Turok, and Quake.

Those interested in picking up The Wheel of Time will find it exclusively on GOG.com, another entity that has been working to bring old school gaming back to the forefront. The Wheel of Time will mark one of the first titles to feature the new "Good Old Game" tag, which is being reserved for classics that are older than ten years.

You can find more from GOG.com during our regular Weekend PC Download Deals feature. For the latest on games old and new, keep it on Shacknews.