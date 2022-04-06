Humble Bundle finishes 2021 with more than $15M raised for charity Humble Bundle's causes cover nearly the full charity spectrum, from crisis relief to climate preservation.

The team at Humble Bundle has been helping raise money for charities around the world on a daily basis. On Wednesday, the team took the time to assess the impact that it has had over the course of 2021. The number raised is a fairly substantial one, coming in at over $13.5 million USD across more than 15,000 charities.

"It's truly humbling to see the work involved with the different social and environmental causes of our times, and to witness the force of a community mobilized in support of such causes - and even more so to be able to play a part in that effort," VP of Social Impact Kamini Tiwari said on the Humble Bundle website. "As a company that values bringing people together, uplifting diverse voices and perspectives, and celebrating the best in each of us, it’s inspiring to see our community, our charity partners, our industry friends, and the Humble team working in tandem to achieve something greater together than any one of us could achieve on our own."

The full infographic showing off some of the more noteworthy stats can be seen below.

Humble's bundles have gone to numerous charities for a range of different causes. This includes responses to major crises, as the Humble COVID-19 Bundle finished with over $1.1 million USD raised for organizations like Direct Relief, the International Medical Corps, Doctors Without Borders, and GiveIndia. Humble has continued to raise money for causes like relief for those affected by the Haiti earthquake. And, while it's not listed in the 2021 roundup, it should be noted that Humble most recently raised more than $20 million for humanitarian relief in Ukraine.

Humble continues to raise money for good causes, whether it's helping add ten new development studios to the Black Game Developer Fund or planting more than 48,000 trees for One Tree Planted. Humble most recently launched the Killing Floor Collection bundle earlier this week to go alongside numerous book and software bundles. For more on the latest from Humble Bundle, be sure to follow our Weekend PC Download Deals feature every Friday, where we keep up with the latest offers.