Assassin's Creed's Ezio and Eivor strike into Fortnite Two Assassin's Creed protagonists are coming to Epic Games' battle royale.

Fortnite’s roster of playable characters is constantly expanding to include more faces from popular entertainment brands. The Gaming Legends Series specifically features characters from other video games and includes the likes of Kratos and Master Chief. Now, the Gaming Legends Series is expanding with the addition of Assassin’s Creed protagonists Ezio Auditore and Eivor Varinsdottir.

Epic Games’ latest Fortnite blog post detailed the additions of the new characters to the game. Ezio (Assassin’s Creed) and Eivor (Assassin’s Creed Valhalla) will both be available to purchase in the Item Shop when it refreshes on April 7, 2022, at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. While Ezio had previously been available only to players that purchased Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök or any version of the game from the Epic Games Store, this is Eivor’s Fortnite debut.

In addition to the characters themselves, the new Assassin’s Creed sets come with additional cosmetic items. Ezio’s iconic hidden blade is a foraging tool that’s exclusive to him, as you can’t equip it to any other character. You can also reveal and sheathe the Hidden Blade using the Assassin’s Strike Emote.

Eivor’s set includes the Eivor’s Shield Back Bling, as well as the Raven Clan Handaces. Eivor has an exclusive emote that allows them to bang the handaxe and shield together if they are equipped. Both Ezio and Eivor have selectable styles that allow players to lift or lower their hood. Players looking to acquire all of the Assassin’s Creed items can purchase Tales from the Animus Bundle, which includes both sets, as well as some additional items in a loading screen, spray, and banner.

Ezio and Eivor are the latest additions to Fortnite’s Gaming Legends Series. Chapter 3 has continued to be one for the books, with the addition of Zero Build modes as well as several new weapons and vehicles.