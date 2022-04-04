New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - April 4, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

After yesterday's incredible Atom puzzle, Simon tackes yet another brilliant sudoku. This puzzle uses a lot of elegant symmetry and gives no digits!

Elden Ring pacifists

Why throw a punch when you can let others fight for you? I love these kinds of Soulsborne builds.

Vegan Todd messed up

On this day in history.

You know you're in for a good time

Make sure those shoes are on tight.

I don't think I want to tour the factory

I think we should get Workplace Health & Safety to check it out.

Dang ol' pixel Bill

Now do the whole cast.

Look how far we've come

Imagine what the images of galaxies will be like in 30 years?

Kirby infographic!

Learn how Kirby works using cute images!

Seems like Jack is nostalgic about the internet early days

Perhaps we all are, Jack.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's Rad looking out the window! It's a lovely day today, I hope your evening is the same. Improve your chances of a good evneing by downloading Shackpets! The app has had a visual overhaul and now there's more pictures of cute pets than ever before!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola