Evening Reading - April 4, 2022

Your daily dose of sudoku

After yesterday's incredible Atom puzzle, Simon tackes yet another brilliant sudoku. This puzzle uses a lot of elegant symmetry and gives no digits!

Elden Ring pacifists

Why throw a punch when you can let others fight for you? I love these kinds of Soulsborne builds.

Vegan Todd messed up

Apr 4th - The "vegan" Todd Ingram ate chicken parmesan @edgarwright's #ScottPilgrim pic.twitter.com/3LeynLSNq0 — Dates in Movies (@DatesInMovies) April 4, 2022

On this day in history.

You know you're in for a good time

if the hardcore bands guitarist looks like this you are about to die in that pit pic.twitter.com/5rWSyQO2iS — Homie (@Proud_Shooter) April 4, 2022

Make sure those shoes are on tight.

I don't think I want to tour the factory

[After leaving Willy Wonka’s factory]

ME:

WIFE:

ME:

WIFE:

ME:

WIFE: Lot of deaths for a to—

ME: A LOT of deaths for a tour! — Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) January 23, 2019

I think we should get Workplace Health & Safety to check it out.

Dang ol' pixel Bill

Now do the whole cast.

Look how far we've come

My favorite illustration of how science progresses: images of Pluto, quarter of a century apart pic.twitter.com/cfovPG4w2x — Ilya Kashnitsky (@ikashnitsky) April 3, 2022

Imagine what the images of galaxies will be like in 30 years?

Kirby infographic!

BIG FAN OF THIS WIKIPEDIA GRAPHIC SHOWING HOW KIRBY WORKS pic.twitter.com/40jf8V58rq — 🏳️‍⚧️🐝Bee'Jam Blues🐝🏳️‍⚧️ (@Bee_Kirby) April 4, 2022

Learn how Kirby works using cute images!

Seems like Jack is nostalgic about the internet early days

the days of usenet, irc, the web...even email (w PGP)...were amazing. centralizing discovery and identity into corporations really damaged the internet.



I realize I'm partially to blame, and regret it. — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 2, 2022

Perhaps we all are, Jack.

