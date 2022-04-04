Evening Reading - April 4, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
After yesterday's incredible Atom puzzle, Simon tackes yet another brilliant sudoku. This puzzle uses a lot of elegant symmetry and gives no digits!
Elden Ring pacifists
Why throw a punch when you can let others fight for you? I love these kinds of Soulsborne builds.
Vegan Todd messed up
Apr 4th - The "vegan" Todd Ingram ate chicken parmesan @edgarwright's #ScottPilgrim pic.twitter.com/3LeynLSNq0— Dates in Movies (@DatesInMovies) April 4, 2022
On this day in history.
You know you're in for a good time
if the hardcore bands guitarist looks like this you are about to die in that pit pic.twitter.com/5rWSyQO2iS— Homie (@Proud_Shooter) April 4, 2022
Make sure those shoes are on tight.
I don't think I want to tour the factory
[After leaving Willy Wonka’s factory]— Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) January 23, 2019
ME:
WIFE:
ME:
WIFE:
ME:
WIFE: Lot of deaths for a to—
ME: A LOT of deaths for a tour!
I think we should get Workplace Health & Safety to check it out.
Dang ol' pixel Bill
April 4, 2022
Now do the whole cast.
Look how far we've come
My favorite illustration of how science progresses: images of Pluto, quarter of a century apart pic.twitter.com/cfovPG4w2x— Ilya Kashnitsky (@ikashnitsky) April 3, 2022
Imagine what the images of galaxies will be like in 30 years?
Kirby infographic!
BIG FAN OF THIS WIKIPEDIA GRAPHIC SHOWING HOW KIRBY WORKS pic.twitter.com/40jf8V58rq— 🏳️⚧️🐝Bee'Jam Blues🐝🏳️⚧️ (@Bee_Kirby) April 4, 2022
Learn how Kirby works using cute images!
Seems like Jack is nostalgic about the internet early days
the days of usenet, irc, the web...even email (w PGP)...were amazing. centralizing discovery and identity into corporations really damaged the internet.— jack⚡️ (@jack) April 2, 2022
I realize I'm partially to blame, and regret it.
Perhaps we all are, Jack.
