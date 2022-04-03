Unboxing & Review: Fantastic Four's The Thing statue It's time to let your inner rock monster out as we unbox a rather adorable animated series version of Marvel's The Thing.

When it comes to collectibles, we love all things, big and small. Sometimes, it’s the smaller items that offer the most joy. Today’s unboxing and review video features the Fantastic Four’s The Thing, specifically, the animated series version! This little fella stands at around four inches tall. Take a look at it in the video below!

Shacknews Head of Video Production Greg Burke had the opportunity to unbox one of Marvel’s The Fantastic Four’s The Thing statues. This statue is based on the animated series version of The Thing by Skottie Young.

As soon as Burke cracks open the container, it’s immediately obvious that this one is a keeper. The Thing statue stands at roughly four inches tall and features fantastic detail. Burke points out the fine lines that make up The Thing’s scaly body. Each line from the mold actually looks like it is engraved, as though each piece of rock on his body has been placed on.

In terms of collectible information, there is a slight discrepancy with the one Greg received. The official card inside says that this statue is number 429 of 3000 while the base of the statue reveals it is actually number 428. Not a big deal, but perhaps someone out there has the card we need and vice versa!

If you like the look of The Thing, head on over to the Diamond Select Toys site where you can find a wealth of other figures based on the animated version of famous comic book series. While you’re out there, swing by the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels for more unboxing videos and developer interviews.