Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 1: PlayStation Spring Sale

Spring is in the air, especially for the team at PlayStation. It's time to put up the best of PlayStation for the big Spring Sale, including a lot of first-party PS5 titles. If you've been sleeping on a handful of early PS5 first-party games, like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon's Souls, now's a good time to pick it up.
Over at Xbox, you can pick up a lot of hits that you've missed. That includes games like Back 4 Blood, Psychonauts 2, and a lot more. Plus, if you've been playing Destiny 2, don't sleep on the first discounts for The Witch Queen!
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- The Flame in the Flood - FREE!
- Street Power Soccer - FREE!
- Monopoly Plus - $4.49 (70% off)
- Baldur's Gate 1+2 Enhanced Editions - $7.49 (85% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $7.49 (85% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $47.99 (20% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue - $47.99 (20% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX - $39.99 (20% off)
- Best-Rated Hits Sale
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (70% off)
- The King of Fighters XV Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $59.49 (30% off)
- Riders Republic Gold Edition [Xbox Series X] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Gears 5 GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Wreckfest - $14.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Best-Rated Hits Sale.
- Action/Adventure Sale
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $39.99 (50% off)
- It Takes Two [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Lost Judgment [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (70% off)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection - $23.99 (40% off)
- Lost in Random - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (55% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight - $3.99 (80% off)
- Gears of War Ultimate Edition Deluxe Version - $7.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Action/Adventure Sale.
- RPG Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Xbox Series X] - $59.99 (40% off)]
- Far Cry 6 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle - $10.49 (85% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition [Xbox Series X] - $24.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY Edition - $5.99 (85% off)
- More from the Xbox RPG Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Spring Sale
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Returnal [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Demon's Souls [PS5] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut [PS5/PS4] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [PS5] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction [PS5/PS4] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $45.49 (35% off)
- Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K22 [PS5] - $23.09 (67% off)
- Rust Console Edition - $39.99 (20% off)
- GRID Legends [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.39 (58% off)
- Tales of Arise [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Chivalry 2 [PS5/PS4] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection - $39.59 (34% off)
- Resident Evil: Village [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Outriders [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Hitman 3 [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One [PS5] - $29.69 (34% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online [PS5/PS4] - $5.99 (70% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed [PS5] - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology Triple Pack [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [PS5/PS4] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Borderlands 3 [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle - $27.99 (60% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $32.49 (35% off)
- Biomutant - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $19.99 (60% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Persona 5 Ultimate Edition - $19.54 (77% off)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (60% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $22.49 (25% off)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- Ninja Gaiden Master Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Remnant: From the Ashes Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- Tearaway Unfolded - $9.99 (50% off)
- The LEGO Games Bundle - $14.99 (85% off)
- More from the PlayStation Store's Spring Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Ghost of Tsushima: Legends [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Ghostrunner [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- ARK: Survival Evolved - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Team Sonic Racing - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $44.99 (25% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Cloud Version - $29.99 (50% off)
- 11 Bit Studios Sale
- Beat Cop - $1.99 (86% off)
- Children of Morta Complete Edition - $10.79 (60% off)
- Moonlighter Complete Edition - $5.79 (80% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $1.99 (95% off)
- Ubisoft Deals are Blooming Sale
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Just Dance 2022 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $14.99 (75% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $14.79 (66% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $14.79 (66% off)
- Family Feud - $9.99 (66% off)
- Monopoly Madness - $19.49 (35% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $9.99 (75% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $11.99 (60% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gold Edition - $22.49 (75% off)
- Cozy Grove - $10.46 (30% off)
- Chex Quest HD - $3.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed Ultimate Stunt Edition - $53.99 (40% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $14.99 (40% off)
- Descenders - $12.49 (50% off)
- Jenny LeClue: Detectivu - $3.99 (84% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 1: PlayStation Spring Sale