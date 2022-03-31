New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 1: PlayStation Spring Sale

Now's a good time to get some first-party PS5 titles during PlayStation's Spring Sale.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Spring is in the air, especially for the team at PlayStation. It's time to put up the best of PlayStation for the big Spring Sale, including a lot of first-party PS5 titles. If you've been sleeping on a handful of early PS5 first-party games, like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon's Souls, now's a good time to pick it up.

Over at Xbox, you can pick up a lot of hits that you've missed. That includes games like Back 4 Blood, Psychonauts 2, and a lot more. Plus, if you've been playing Destiny 2, don't sleep on the first discounts for The Witch Queen!

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

