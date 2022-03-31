Evening Reading - March 31, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today's sudoku asks that numbers along a line sum to the same value.

Electricity and explosions?

The Slow Mo Guys sure do know how to make things look awesome.

Dunkey reviews Stranger of Paradise

This game looks hilariously bad.

Alex Honnold answers some questions

Did you watch his documentary, Free Solo?

The Muppets should always host the Oscars

This moment from the 1986 #Oscars is the only proof you need for why the Muppets should be hosting. pic.twitter.com/8E5qecfmJB — Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) March 27, 2022

Bring back these sorts of jokes please.

That's a chunky boy

Alternate timeline Apple: Following in the footsteps of the #MacStudio, they also announced the iPod Studio. pic.twitter.com/mU1Ewu1AFy — NekoMichi (@NekoMichiNyan) March 25, 2022

Look at all those ports.

Sounds straight out of Disco Elysium

Trombone in an empty swimming pool sounds crazy. pic.twitter.com/b0xzQWXswN — Tam Emslie (@Tamarionette) March 27, 2022

Have you played Disco Elysium yet?

King of the Hill screens

pic.twitter.com/eI46xcoXmc — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) March 31, 2022

In this episode, the gents get together to help Dale with a pest job in the Mega Lo Mart.

I would very much like to see this type of Souls game

Greetings. Traveler from beyond the fog.

I Am Melina. I offer you an accord.

Use it to traverse great distances.#ELDENRING https://t.co/K1g8kJym9P pic.twitter.com/JexcnCQT8r — Patata-tan (@PatataTan) March 29, 2022

Synthwave Souls when?

