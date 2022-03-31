Evening Reading - March 31, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- E3 was dying long before there was a booth of dancing sharks
- Star Trek: Resurgence feels like playing an episode of TNG
- Weird West review: Werewolf cowboys & occult outlaws
- State of Decay 3 developer Undead Labs accused of toxic workplace environment
- GameStop (GME) plans stock dividend & split pending shareholder vote at annual meeting
- U.S. insider trading probe investigates Bobby Kotick meeting with ATVI options trader
- Coffee Talk is on sale as devs raise funds for co-creator's memorial
- E3 2022 digital event allegedly canceled alongside in-person event
- Master Chief set to look sus as the newest Among Us skin
- Ranni the Witch questline - Elden Ring
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Today's sudoku asks that numbers along a line sum to the same value.
Electricity and explosions?
The Slow Mo Guys sure do know how to make things look awesome.
Dunkey reviews Stranger of Paradise
This game looks hilariously bad.
Alex Honnold answers some questions
Did you watch his documentary, Free Solo?
The Muppets should always host the Oscars
This moment from the 1986 #Oscars is the only proof you need for why the Muppets should be hosting. pic.twitter.com/8E5qecfmJB— Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) March 27, 2022
Bring back these sorts of jokes please.
That's a chunky boy
Alternate timeline Apple: Following in the footsteps of the #MacStudio, they also announced the iPod Studio. pic.twitter.com/mU1Ewu1AFy— NekoMichi (@NekoMichiNyan) March 25, 2022
Look at all those ports.
Sounds straight out of Disco Elysium
Trombone in an empty swimming pool sounds crazy. pic.twitter.com/b0xzQWXswN— Tam Emslie (@Tamarionette) March 27, 2022
Have you played Disco Elysium yet?
King of the Hill screens
March 31, 2022
In this episode, the gents get together to help Dale with a pest job in the Mega Lo Mart.
I would very much like to see this type of Souls game
Greetings. Traveler from beyond the fog.— Patata-tan (@PatataTan) March 29, 2022
I Am Melina. I offer you an accord.
Use it to traverse great distances.#ELDENRING https://t.co/K1g8kJym9P pic.twitter.com/JexcnCQT8r
Synthwave Souls when?
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a favorite photo of mine of Rad when he was a kitten. So little! You should go ahead and download Shackpets if you haven't already. Those with iOS devices will be able to utilize the new and improved layout too!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - March 31, 2022