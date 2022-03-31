New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - March 31, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today's sudoku asks that numbers along a line sum to the same value.

Electricity and explosions?

The Slow Mo Guys sure do know how to make things look awesome.

Dunkey reviews Stranger of Paradise

This game looks hilariously bad.

Alex Honnold answers some questions

Did you watch his documentary, Free Solo?

The Muppets should always host the Oscars

Bring back these sorts of jokes please.

That's a chunky boy

Look at all those ports.

Sounds straight out of Disco Elysium

Have you played Disco Elysium yet?

King of the Hill screens

In this episode, the gents get together to help Dale with a pest job in the Mega Lo Mart.

I would very much like to see this type of Souls game

Synthwave Souls when?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a favorite photo of mine of Rad when he was a kitten. So little! You should go ahead and download Shackpets if you haven't already. Those with iOS devices will be able to utilize the new and improved layout too!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola