PlayStation Studio Firesprite is preparing to make a horror game in UE5

A job listing over on Firesprite's website suggests a few details about an upcoming game coming from the studio.
TJ Denzer
1

Firesprite Games has been a surprise PlayStation Studio for a while, but it’s also one where we’re waiting to see what it can do. Having become part of the PlayStation collective, there have been a couple rumors about what Firesprite has on its plate, but we’ve not seen anything official reveals yet. Nonetheless, a recent job listing seems to indicate that Firesprite might be preparing a AAA horror title in Unreal Engine 5.

The new Narrative Director role on Firesprite’s website career pages has quite a few curious details in its description. Notably, it claims that the studio is looking for someone to “join our development team for a AAA narrative driven horror-adventure game in Unreal 5.”

This would be one of the first times we’ve heard concrete info on projects Firesprite is putting together. There’s very little further details on exactly what that entails, whether it will be a whole new IP or an adaptation of something else. Nonetheless, it’s one of the first concrete signs of a project at Firesprite beyond rumors.

Firesprites Narrative Director job listing seems to suggest that the studio is aiming to create a AAA horror game in Unreal Engine 5.
Firesprite Games was picked up by PlayStation Studios back in September 2021. Having worked on various projects like the Playroom, Persistance VR, and Air Force Special Ops: Nightfall, Firesprite came under PlayStation umbrella and rumors immediately swirled about what the developer was working on. Supposedly, Lucid Games lead Matt Southern left that studio to join Firesprite, which was said to get the Twisted Metal reboot to work on as well. However, there has been no official confirmation on that particular story as of yet.

Whatever “AAA narrative driven horror-adventure game in Unreal 5” Firesprite has in store for us is curious enough. It will be interesting to see what kind of game the dev house reveals when it comes time. Stay tuned for more updates on this story right here at Shacknews.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

