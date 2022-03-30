New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - March 30, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a puzzle today that features no given digits within the grid, but it does have plenty of them outside! There's also something rather unique about this particular grid.

Bullet vs Newton's Cradle

These two have a whole lot of fun making their videos.

Destiny 2 lore time!

We're on the cusp of a major event. The Witness is coming.

The slow hand pierces the shield

He's been trained.

Man's living in the future

This is some body augmentation prototype.

An Elden Ring boss perhaps?

Reminds me more of the chickens from Sekiro.

The game is giving Lavoy some freebies

Those puppets are rough.

Where's my back compat at?

Plenty of great PS3 games.

Polite ball play

Always say thank you to your boys.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

It's Wednesday! You can see more photos of her over on Shackpets. Upload photos of your own pets so I can see them!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola