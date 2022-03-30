Evening Reading - March 30, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- How Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3's Tier List Determined the Best Fighters
- No Place for Bravery is looking like a pixelated feast for the eyes
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin review: Living on the edge
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land co-op is a blast to play with my four-year-old son
- Horizon Forbidden West Patch 1.09 notes fix Cauldron Kappa respawn bug
- Indie studio Funomena at risk of closure over financial struggles
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe goes back to work with April release date
- Intel Arc 3 mobile GPUs available now, Arc 5 and Arc 7 coming summer 2022
- Activision Blizzard settles one lawsuit for $18 million
- Marc Rebillet has a new Amazon Music Twitch show called 'We've Got Company'
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Simon tackles a puzzle today that features no given digits within the grid, but it does have plenty of them outside! There's also something rather unique about this particular grid.
Bullet vs Newton's Cradle
These two have a whole lot of fun making their videos.
Destiny 2 lore time!
We're on the cusp of a major event. The Witness is coming.
The slow hand pierces the shield
These are gonna be next level pic.twitter.com/nnHXDbsRWZ— VikkiKitty (@VikkiKitty) March 28, 2022
He's been trained.
Man's living in the future
March 30, 2022
This is some body augmentation prototype.
An Elden Ring boss perhaps?
this chicken is an elden ring boss pic.twitter.com/pStviPTHd5— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 30, 2022
Reminds me more of the chickens from Sekiro.
The game is giving Lavoy some freebies
I think it felt bad for me. #EldenRing pic.twitter.com/8oTqUz6nqg— Bill Lavoy (@RumpoPlays) March 30, 2022
Those puppets are rough.
Where's my back compat at?
$120 a year for classic games and still no native PS3 pic.twitter.com/eaClgyVbBN— 𝐋𝐨𝐰 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 (@PolyDepression) March 29, 2022
Plenty of great PS3 games.
Polite ball play
imagining two guys playing catch and they each say thank you every time they’re thrown the ball— sean clements (@SeanClements) March 30, 2022
Always say thank you to your boys.
