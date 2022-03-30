Evening Reading - March 30, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a puzzle today that features no given digits within the grid, but it does have plenty of them outside! There's also something rather unique about this particular grid.

Bullet vs Newton's Cradle

These two have a whole lot of fun making their videos.

Destiny 2 lore time!

We're on the cusp of a major event. The Witness is coming.

The slow hand pierces the shield

These are gonna be next level pic.twitter.com/nnHXDbsRWZ — VikkiKitty (@VikkiKitty) March 28, 2022

He's been trained.

Man's living in the future

This is some body augmentation prototype.

An Elden Ring boss perhaps?

this chicken is an elden ring boss pic.twitter.com/pStviPTHd5 — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 30, 2022

Reminds me more of the chickens from Sekiro.

The game is giving Lavoy some freebies

I think it felt bad for me. #EldenRing pic.twitter.com/8oTqUz6nqg — Bill Lavoy (@RumpoPlays) March 30, 2022

Those puppets are rough.

Where's my back compat at?

$120 a year for classic games and still no native PS3 pic.twitter.com/eaClgyVbBN — 𝐋𝐨𝐰 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 (@PolyDepression) March 29, 2022

Plenty of great PS3 games.

Polite ball play

imagining two guys playing catch and they each say thank you every time they’re thrown the ball — sean clements (@SeanClements) March 30, 2022

Always say thank you to your boys.

