Evening Reading - March 29, 2022

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
This puzzle has a unique constraint whereby a digit cannot repeat in the same spot within the other 3x3 squares in the grid.
The Slap
Let's hear from a real lawyer about The Slap.
King of the Hill screens
March 30, 2022
This is one of my favorite episodes where Bill discovers the joy of deep-frying everything.
Lavoy is working his way through Elden Ring
Nice try, jerks. #EldenRing pic.twitter.com/ZIICGzVxdQ— Bill Lavoy (@RumpoPlays) March 29, 2022
The Academy isn't going to get one over on him.
The best hot tub
Forget the @Xbox mini-fridge... we want this hot tub. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ojTjp4kR73— The Game Philter ☆ (@xBrikksx) March 27, 2022
Chief is watching me soak.
JSRF iconography
Jet Set Radio Future: Character Icons (2002) pic.twitter.com/atfZVhhdc8— eccö archive (@3CC0__) March 28, 2022
The style of JSRF is so very early 2000s. I love it.
Kirby food!
Kirby and the Forgotten Land themed food at the Kirby Cafe in Japan! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7YEGycOfYc— Aiden139 (@AidenRS139) March 26, 2022
Everything is food to Kirby.
A city run by Millennials
no worries if not!! pic.twitter.com/9cS7Zv5sG4— Gabrielle Drolet (@gabrielledrolet) March 29, 2022
No stress mate.
The ultimate battle
Me made tournament bracket! Me rooting for cookie to win it all!— Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) March 28, 2022
🍪----- -----🍪
l l
🍪----🍪----🍪
l l
🍪----- -----🍪
Which cookie will win?
