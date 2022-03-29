Evening Reading - March 29, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

This puzzle has a unique constraint whereby a digit cannot repeat in the same spot within the other 3x3 squares in the grid.

The Slap

Let's hear from a real lawyer about The Slap.

King of the Hill screens

pic.twitter.com/JVHzpk6iTb — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) March 30, 2022

This is one of my favorite episodes where Bill discovers the joy of deep-frying everything.

Lavoy is working his way through Elden Ring

The Academy isn't going to get one over on him.

The best hot tub

Forget the @Xbox mini-fridge... we want this hot tub. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ojTjp4kR73 — The Game Philter ☆ (@xBrikksx) March 27, 2022

Chief is watching me soak.

JSRF iconography

Jet Set Radio Future: Character Icons (2002) pic.twitter.com/atfZVhhdc8 — eccö archive (@3CC0__) March 28, 2022

The style of JSRF is so very early 2000s. I love it.

Kirby food!

Kirby and the Forgotten Land themed food at the Kirby Cafe in Japan! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7YEGycOfYc — Aiden139 (@AidenRS139) March 26, 2022

Everything is food to Kirby.

A city run by Millennials

no worries if not!! pic.twitter.com/9cS7Zv5sG4 — Gabrielle Drolet (@gabrielledrolet) March 29, 2022

No stress mate.

The ultimate battle

Me made tournament bracket! Me rooting for cookie to win it all!



🍪----- -----🍪

l l

🍪----🍪----🍪

l l

🍪----- -----🍪 — Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) March 28, 2022

Which cookie will win?

