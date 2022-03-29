New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - March 29, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

This puzzle has a unique constraint whereby a digit cannot repeat in the same spot within the other 3x3 squares in the grid.

The Slap

Let's hear from a real lawyer about The Slap.

King of the Hill screens

This is one of my favorite episodes where Bill discovers the joy of deep-frying everything.

Lavoy is working his way through Elden Ring

The Academy isn't going to get one over on him.

The best hot tub

Chief is watching me soak.

JSRF iconography

The style of JSRF is so very early 2000s. I love it.

Kirby food!

Everything is food to Kirby.

A city run by Millennials

No stress mate.

The ultimate battle

Which cookie will win?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Look at this cute boy! He loves some pets. Go and download Shackpets to see more photos of adorable pets! You can even upload your own images and challenge other pets to see which one gets voted as the cutest.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

