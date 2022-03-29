Marc Rebillet has a new Amazon Music Twitch show called 'We've Got Company' The Loop Daddy himself has a brand new show coming to Amazon Music this week.

The man, the myth, the legend, Marc Rebillet, AKA Loop Daddy, has announced he’s got a TV show with Amazon Music Twitch in the works. Called, We’ve Got Company, the show is set to air tomorrow!

Rebillet took to Twitter on March 29, 2022, to share the good news. The tweet included a few shots from the upcoming show, which is scheduled to go live on March 30 at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET. As for what this show is all about, according to the lyrical genius himself, “It’s a talk show inside of a sitcom.”

Amazon Music gave me a show 😮



"We've Got Company" airs live, tomorrow at 6pm PST on Amazon Music's Twitch channel. See you there! pic.twitter.com/R7cU7LwKZR — MARC REBILLET (@marcrebillet) March 30, 2022

Amazon Music also released a trailer for We’ve Got Company, which features the effervescent Loop Daddy himself. Take a look at it below and get ready for some killer tunes.

The show is set to feature music guests as they come in and chat to Rebillet about all manner of things. According to the YouTube video description, the show is set inside a sitcom house and will lean into the sitcom tropes. Want to get a taste of some more of Rebillet before it kicks off? Check out Rebillet’s set from E3 2019.

We’ve Got Company is a bi-weekly show that will air each Wednesday on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel. Make sure you check it out and support a fellow Shacker. Congratulations, Loop Daddy!