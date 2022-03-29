Humble Bundle raises more than $20.7M for Ukraine relief The Humble Stand With Ukraine Bundle was only available for one week, but has raised a substantial amount for relief in the war-torn region.

Shortly after the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, charities began rallying for relief to send over to the war-torn nation. Humble Bundle was among those, offering a massive bundle containing over 100 games, books, and software titles, in which all proceeds would go towards the relief effort in Ukraine. On Tuesday, Humble announced that the Stand With Ukraine bundle raised over $20.7 million USD in the week that it was available.

"We're grateful to everyone who came together and contributed to this critical cause—the people around the world who purchased a bundle; those who helped spread the word on social media and among their family and friends; and all of the publishers and developers who donated games, books, and software to the bundle," reads the post on the Humble Bundle website. "The funds we raised together will have a real impact on the lives of the people of Ukraine during this time of urgent need."

The Stand With Ukraine bundle was made available from March 18-25. Rather than operate as a standard bundle, in which developers and Humble Bundle themselves took a cut, this was an instance where 100 percent of the proceeds went directly to charities supporting the Ukrainian relief effort. Those charities included Razom for Ukraine, International Rescue Committee, International Medical Corps, and Direct Relief.

Humble Bundle notes that this will not mark the end of the company's efforts to raise money for Ukraine, especially as the war continues to escalate in the region. Discussions with Humble's various partners are currently in progress.

The gaming world as a whole has looked to rally around Ukraine in the past month. The Itch.io Bundle for Ukraine raised over $6.3 million USD, while the Fanatical Stand With Ukraine charity bundle was able to raise $159,262 USD before supply sold out.

We're continuing to monitor what's happening in Ukraine and the gaming world's continued response to these current events. Keep it on Shacknews for further updates.