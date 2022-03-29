Apex Legends for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S released with Warriors Collection event EA and Respawn's battle royale has finally gone next-gen with the game's latest event.

EA and Respawn had already been building anticipation for Apex Legends' next big event. However, the Warriors Collection event is offering more than just a few limited-time additions. It's also ushering in the official arrival of the battle royale shooter on next-gen hardware.

With Tuesday's Warriors Collection event also comes the release of Apex Legends on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. As noted on the Apex Legends website, the native next-gen versions of the game will feature 4K output, higher-resolution shadow maps, and greater LOD distances on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S will also receive full 60Hz gameplay and HDR support. However, that's still not quite fully next-gen, so expect additional updates in the weeks ahead. Look for 120Hz gameplay and unspecified visual and audio improvements to come in a later patch for PlayStation and Xbox. Expect the PS5 version to also receive support for the DualSense's adaptive triggers and haptic feedback down the road.

If you're on PS5, you'll have to pay close attention before launching Apex Legends. You'll have to go to your Game Hub, select Options, and select the PS5 version in order to download the next-gen update. You're then advised to delete the PS4 version in order to avoid any confusion. If you're on Xbox, you won't have to worry about any of that, because Smart Delivery sends you straight into the new next-gen hotness automatically.

There's a lot to be excited about with the deployment of Apex Legends Warriors Collection event, which will feature the temporary return of the 9v9 Control mode, alongside a few new maps to support it. Look for new Arena maps, as well as several new event-related rewards.

There's a lot more to say about Apex Legends in the months ahead beyond the Warriors Collection event, as Respawn continues to expand outwards to new platforms. Keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates.