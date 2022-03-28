Warframe 9th Anniversary event schedule Find out what you can pick up during the Warframe 9th Anniversary event.

Warframe is celebrating its ninth anniversary and the team at Digital Extremes is looking to reward its players for their years of loyalty. Over the next five weeks, players can log in to the free-to-play adventure for a round of premium gifts, whether they're casual players or hardcore Warframe Prime Access users.

Over the course of the Warframe event, all players can log in and receive a free Wisp Dex skin.

The rest of the Warframe annivesary rewards will rotate weekly. Here's the reward schedule, according to the Warframe Anniversary website (all times listed are Pacific Time):

Week 1: March 28, 2:00 p.m. - April 4, 1:59 p.m. Dex Sybaris Weapon Slot Dex Nouchali Syandana Double Credits (April 1, 5 p.m. - April 4, 4:59 p.m.)

Week 2: April 4, 2:00 p.m. - April 11, 1:59 p.m. Dex Furis Weapon Slot Excalibur Dex Skin Double Affinity (April 8, 5 p.m. - April 11, 4:59 p.m.)

Week 3: April 11, 2:00 p.m. - April 18, 1:59 p.m. Dex Dakra Weapon Slot Dex Raksaka Armor Double Credits (April 15, 5 p.m. - April 18, 4:59 p.m.)

Week 4: April 18, 2:00 p.m. - April 25, 1:59 p.m. Liset Dex Skin Excalibur Dex Noggle Double Affinity (April 22, 5 p.m. - April 25, 4:59 p.m.)

Week 1: April 25, 2:00 p.m. - May 2, 1:59 p.m. Rhino Dex Skin Excalibur Dex in Action Glyph Double Credits and Double Affinity (April 29, 5 p.m. - May 2, 4:59 p.m.)



Meanwhile, Warframe Prime Access members can pick up Garuda Prime for a limited time. The top Prime Access tier will receive Garuda Prime, Nagantaka Prime, and Corvas Prime immediately.

The Warframe 9th Annivesary event begins this Tuesday, March 29 and will continue until Monday, May 2. Be sure to keep it on Shacknews for the latest Warframe news and updates.