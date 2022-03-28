New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2

Warframe 9th Anniversary event schedule

Find out what you can pick up during the Warframe 9th Anniversary event.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Warframe is celebrating its ninth anniversary and the team at Digital Extremes is looking to reward its players for their years of loyalty. Over the next five weeks, players can log in to the free-to-play adventure for a round of premium gifts, whether they're casual players or hardcore Warframe Prime Access users.

Warframe 9th Anniversary event schedule

Warframe 9th anniversary event

Over the course of the Warframe event, all players can log in and receive a free Wisp Dex skin.

The rest of the Warframe annivesary rewards will rotate weekly. Here's the reward schedule, according to the Warframe Anniversary website (all times listed are Pacific Time):

  • Week 1: March 28, 2:00 p.m. - April 4, 1:59 p.m.
    • Dex Sybaris
    • Weapon Slot
    • Dex Nouchali Syandana
    • Double Credits (April 1, 5 p.m. - April 4, 4:59 p.m.)
  • Week 2: April 4, 2:00 p.m. - April 11, 1:59 p.m.
    • Dex Furis
    • Weapon Slot
    • Excalibur Dex Skin
    • Double Affinity (April 8, 5 p.m. - April 11, 4:59 p.m.)
  • Week 3: April 11, 2:00 p.m. - April 18, 1:59 p.m.
    • Dex Dakra
    • Weapon Slot
    • Dex Raksaka Armor
    • Double Credits (April 15, 5 p.m. - April 18, 4:59 p.m.)
  • Week 4: April 18, 2:00 p.m. - April 25, 1:59 p.m.
    • Liset Dex Skin
    • Excalibur Dex Noggle
    • Double Affinity (April 22, 5 p.m. - April 25, 4:59 p.m.)
  • Week 1: April 25, 2:00 p.m. - May 2, 1:59 p.m.
    • Rhino Dex Skin
    • Excalibur Dex in Action Glyph
    • Double Credits and Double Affinity (April 29, 5 p.m. - May 2, 4:59 p.m.)

Meanwhile, Warframe Prime Access members can pick up Garuda Prime for a limited time. The top Prime Access tier will receive Garuda Prime, Nagantaka Prime, and Corvas Prime immediately.

The Warframe 9th Annivesary event begins this Tuesday, March 29 and will continue until Monday, May 2. Be sure to keep it on Shacknews for the latest Warframe news and updates.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola