New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2

Evening Reading - March 28, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

The puzzle that Simon tackles today features palindrome lines as well as Renban lines. A Renban line must contain a set of consecutive, non-repeating digits.

Destiny 2 lore time!

My name is Byf dives into Rhulk and his habit of collecting Ghosts.

Dune is such a phenomenal film

Love to see both Pauls together.

A cheeky joke

Gotta love taking the micky out of the NYT.

HOW CAN HE SLAP?

The V.A.T.S. rating would be so much higher.

It's a good joke

People on Twitter can be clever.

King of the Hill screens

That's it. I'm rewatching KotH.

Are you ready for some more Star Wars?

Those LEGO games are always so great.

Kitties always get so sleepy!

Tucker themselves out with all that playing.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Look at this little ginger croissant! Go and check out Shackpets for more adorable pictures of Rad and other pets! You can upload your own photos, challenge other pets, and vote on which pets are cuter!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola