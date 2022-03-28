Evening Reading - March 28, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin review: Living on the edge
- No Place for Bravery is looking like a pixelated feast for the eyes
- Gun Jam wants you to rip and tear to the beat
- Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of March 28, 2022
- A Memoir Blue review: Underwater melody
- GDC 2022 was a COVID-spreading event despite precautions by organizers
- SpaceX is reportedly ending Crew Dragon capsule production
- Paramount & Sega are building a 'Sonic cinematic universe,' says producer
- Apple reportedly cut iPhone SE production by 20%
- GameStop Wallet trademark registered under GME Entertainment, LLC
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
The puzzle that Simon tackles today features palindrome lines as well as Renban lines. A Renban line must contain a set of consecutive, non-repeating digits.
Destiny 2 lore time!
My name is Byf dives into Rhulk and his habit of collecting Ghosts.
Dune is such a phenomenal film
Paul² pic.twitter.com/OIhWicoQuy— Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) March 28, 2022
Love to see both Pauls together.
A cheeky joke
@iainthomson I didn't realise you were so famous ! pic.twitter.com/n1rZCZZ6L2— Dylan (@FurryPotato) March 7, 2021
Gotta love taking the micky out of the NYT.
HOW CAN HE SLAP?
Thought I'd just make the edit pic.twitter.com/xOUcOElq4R— Kevduit (@Kevduit) March 28, 2022
The V.A.T.S. rating would be so much higher.
It's a good joke
hitman: who am I killing?— Adam Cerious (@Browtweaten) March 28, 2022
dog: ever hear of a guy named pavlov?
hitman: rings a bell
dog: that's right
People on Twitter can be clever.
King of the Hill screens
March 28, 2022
That's it. I'm rewatching KotH.
Are you ready for some more Star Wars?
Two lightsabers are always better than one. 8 more days! #LEGOStarWarsGame pic.twitter.com/i06bOg98MJ— LEGO Star Wars Game (@LSWGame) March 28, 2022
Those LEGO games are always so great.
Kitties always get so sleepy!
fim de expediente pic.twitter.com/uTBHFLVIi0— Bichinhos fofinhos pra quem ta cansado de política (@BichinhosFB) March 28, 2022
Tucker themselves out with all that playing.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
Look at this little ginger croissant!
What are you up to tonight?
