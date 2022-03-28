Evening Reading - March 28, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

The puzzle that Simon tackles today features palindrome lines as well as Renban lines. A Renban line must contain a set of consecutive, non-repeating digits.

Destiny 2 lore time!

My name is Byf dives into Rhulk and his habit of collecting Ghosts.

Dune is such a phenomenal film

Love to see both Pauls together.

A cheeky joke

Gotta love taking the micky out of the NYT.

HOW CAN HE SLAP?

Thought I'd just make the edit pic.twitter.com/xOUcOElq4R — Kevduit (@Kevduit) March 28, 2022

The V.A.T.S. rating would be so much higher.

It's a good joke

hitman: who am I killing?



dog: ever hear of a guy named pavlov?



hitman: rings a bell



dog: that's right — Adam Cerious (@Browtweaten) March 28, 2022

People on Twitter can be clever.

King of the Hill screens

pic.twitter.com/6gbkAehDhC — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) March 28, 2022

That's it. I'm rewatching KotH.

Are you ready for some more Star Wars?

Two lightsabers are always better than one. 8 more days! #LEGOStarWarsGame pic.twitter.com/i06bOg98MJ — LEGO Star Wars Game (@LSWGame) March 28, 2022

Those LEGO games are always so great.

Kitties always get so sleepy!

fim de expediente pic.twitter.com/uTBHFLVIi0 — Bichinhos fofinhos pra quem ta cansado de política (@BichinhosFB) March 28, 2022

Tucker themselves out with all that playing.

