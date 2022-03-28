Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 125 Bryan, Rodney, and Phil join forces to provide the dopest esports discussion you'll find anywhere online, plus an exclusive interview with 100 Thieves' Jasmine Kitterman.

Good afternoon, readers and/or viewers. As we slide through another Monday, the time comes to reflect on the previous week and weekend of competitive gaming for a live Twitch show we like to call the Wide World of Electronic Sports. In each episode, hosts Bryan Lefler, Phil “EE” Visu, and Rodney Conyers Jr. join forces to smarten up you, the viewer, about all things esports. You can also reliably count on some off-topic food chat.

In today’s episode, the crew covers the surprising news of Super’s retirement from Overwatch League, HBox shilling crypto, hot moments in competitive DragonBall Z FighterZ, and G2’s Rocket League dominance in the RLCS Winter session. Additionally, the team will be opening today’s episode with an exclusive interview with 100 Thieves’ Jasmine Kitterman.

The show begins at 6:40 p.m. ET (3:40 p.m. PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel. Make sure you don’t miss a second!



