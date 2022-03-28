ShackStream: Guilty Gear Strive Monday night fights with Testament Join us as we go more gothic than ever with new Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass character Testament in training and online matches!

It’s a glorious week for Guilty Gear. This week saw the release of the latest Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass #1 pass, Testament. The scythe-wielding Gear returns to the game with all of their deadly tricks and a slick new look. With that in mind, we’re doing like we always do and playing Testament live tonight on a special ShackStream!

Arc System Works released Testament for Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass #1 owners on March 28, 2022 after a surprise reveal at the ARCREVO World Tour 2021 America Finals. They’ll be available for all players to purchase individually on March 31, 2022. There’s also been a Starter Guide since their reveal that shows off everything they can do in this new installment. Testament looks to be a projectile and spacing monster as always, but we’ll see for ourselves when we play tonight.

Check it out when we go live with Guilty Gear Strive and Testament in training lab and online matches on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 8:30 p.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

It's time to open the book of Guilty Gear Strive to the new Testament. Tune in as we go live shortly on the Shacknews Twitch channel to take their new scythe for a spin! Want to learn more? Check out our Guilty Gear Strive character breakdown of Testament as well.