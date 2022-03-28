Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of March 28, 2022 This is what you can expect from Shacknews' Twitch channel this week.

Happy Monday, Shaknews. As we prepare for the week ahead, let's breakdown our livestream schedule. Most of the usual streams are present, though the staff will be taking Friday off, so don't expect any streams that day.

You can find all our streams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. Introduce yourself to our host and enjoy the community!

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Indie-licious with TJ Denzer Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET The Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET Guilty Gear Strive Testament gameplay livestream Monday at 8:30 p.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Big Team Building - Staff Halo livestream Thursday at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET Shack Air with Jan Peek Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET

