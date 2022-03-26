Weekend Discussion - March 26, 2022

It's the last Weekend Discussion of the month and what a wild week it has been! Let's dive in.

In Case You Missed It

There have been plenty of awesome moments on Shacknews' Twitch and YouTube channels this week!

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is finally out! Check out our review for the game below:

Guilty Gear is getting crossplay. We might be reaching a new standard for Fighting Games.

Gamestop had an massive week. Our expert, Asif Khan talked about the numbers in this GME video during this week's edition of The Dump.

Sam Chandler continues to be an absolute monster in Big Team Building sessions. This week the Shacknews staff played some Halo 2 and things got very messy.

And now...The Internet

Bloodborne's 7th anniversary was this week so I figured I'd share this awesome animated video. What do you think?

We've all been there right?

When your custom character ends up in an emotional cut scene pic.twitter.com/KICKn3b1nJ — Zelda Gif World (@GifZelda) March 14, 2022

I thought this was pretty cool. I always appreciate weapon swap and reloading annimations so this was amusing.

Hey y’all! I compiled my best and favorite reloads! No robot voice and now widescreen format! Enjoy!! :) pic.twitter.com/fG5Y2zf0YA — Karl (@kommanderkarl) December 14, 2021

I've met a lot of awesome people thanks to the #WhatAGameDevLooksLike hashtag. Keep living the dream!

I made a thing 🥲 pic.twitter.com/B5eVjuHqF0 — Kerrie Maguire ✨🔜 PAX East (@apothekerrie) March 22, 2022

Here's one of the best things to come out of WWE2K22 finally dropping.

This TikTok deserves to be shared simply based on the shear amount of effort put into making it on #WWE2K22.



Charlie Murphy vs Rick James 😂



(SOURCE: @Flye75 on TikTok - https://t.co/K3rjioPe4C) pic.twitter.com/sSiFNXcZ6A — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 22, 2022

The New Yorkers in my life had no choice but to accept how incredible this is.

As usual, we gotta end this session with some feel good vibes and this guy absolutely kills every move in this video. Enjoy!

Weekend Vibes

Dezel Curry has been making waves with the album cuts off his newest project. T-Pain makes a return to the vibe list this week on this joint. Take a listen.

Tyler the Creator dropped some new heat. Nuff said. Short but definitely sweet.

Apparently I've been under a rock while this song has been blowing up. The visuals are definitely big budget here and Meg is doing what she does best! Solid dance track to shake a lil' somethin' this weekend!

That's all for this Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion! I hope you enjoy the last week of March. Spring is almost here!