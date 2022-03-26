New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - March 26, 2022

Welcome back to another Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion!
It's the last Weekend Discussion of the month and what a wild week it has been! Let's dive in.

In Case You Missed It

There have been plenty of awesome moments on Shacknews' Twitch and YouTube channels this week!

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is finally out! Check out our review for the game below:

Guilty Gear is getting crossplay. We might be reaching a new standard for Fighting Games. 

Gamestop had an massive week. Our expert, Asif Khan talked about the numbers in this GME video during this week's edition of The Dump.

Sam Chandler continues to be an absolute monster in Big Team Building sessions. This week the Shacknews staff played some Halo 2 and things got very messy. 

Console Deals

And now...The Internet

Bloodborne's 7th anniversary was this week so I figured I'd share this awesome animated video. What do you think? 

We've all been there right? 

I thought this was pretty cool. I always appreciate weapon swap and reloading annimations so this was amusing. 

I've met a lot of awesome people thanks to the #WhatAGameDevLooksLike hashtag. Keep living the dream! 

Here's one of the best things to come out of WWE2K22 finally dropping.

The New Yorkers in my life had no choice but to accept how incredible this is. 

As usual, we gotta end this session with some feel good vibes and this guy absolutely kills every move in this video. Enjoy! 

Weekend Vibes

Dezel Curry has been making waves with the album cuts off his newest project. T-Pain makes a return to the vibe list this week on this joint. Take a listen.

Tyler the Creator dropped some new heat. Nuff said. Short but definitely sweet.

Apparently I've been under a rock while this song has been blowing up. The visuals are definitely big budget here and Meg is doing what she does best! Solid dance track to shake a lil' somethin' this weekend!

That's all for this Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion! I hope you enjoy the last week of March. Spring is almost here! If you enjoy this content, consider showing us some love on our social networks. And if you need something to help decompress after long work days, why not stare at some adorable animals on our free pet photo app, Shackpets? Have a great weekend!

Dennis is the current Community Manager and Social Media lead for Shacknews. He loves to be part of the conversation with readers and the gaming community. He’s been an avid gamer since his dad showed up with a Sega Genesis on Christmas day. Denny is very passionate about making the game industry and associated media spaces more inclusive, and was founder of an organization for POC content creators with over 800 of the best and brightest around the world. He’s also been a content creator on Twitch since 2015 and has spoken live at panels for Twitchcon, C2E2, Queer Esports, and several others along with providing D&I consulting for up and coming brands in gaming.

Dennis is a huge fan of fighting games, hosting live tournament events for games like Injustice 2 and Tekken 7 with some fun color commentary. He’s also regularly competing in several tourneys annually for games like Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter V. As a Chicago native, you can expect him to be slightly depressed about the Bears post-season hopes on a regular basis. He’s also a fan of FromSoftware created Soulsborne games and enjoys doing challenge runs in his spare time. He hopes to complete his first no-hit run of a Dark Souls game by the end of the year. When he’s not gaming, you can find him diving into the discount comics bin or enjoying a horror movie with the lights off.

You can contact him at dennis.white@shacknews.com and connect with him on Twitter at @DennyVonDoom.

Hello, Meet Lola